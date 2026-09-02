IMPOSTER SYNDROME: A GREEK TRAGEDY? to Make World Premiere at The Tank

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'Imposter Syndrome: a Greek Tragedy?' is a new full length play making its world premier at the Tank Theatre from October 18th-25th. It is written by Vangeli Tsompanidis and directed by Jackson Paul Walker.

The play will feature a cast of 9 including Chloe Kiskiras, Efi Kitsanta, Kara Kokolakis, Alexander McConkie-May, Edward Montoya, EJ Paras, Puja Shanbhag, Maria Sirigos, and Vangeli Tsompanidis.

The creative team is complete with Jared Six (Stage Manager), Julia Grullon (Assistant Director), Heather M. Crocker (Lighting Designer), Adamaris Lopez (Costume Designer), John Aponte Barriera (Graphic Designer), Nic Delucia (Cinematographer), Ava Karas (Choreographer) and Child of Divorce Productions (Set Design).

Imposter Syndrome follows Themi Tsamos, a gay Greek virgin, who is stuck working for his Thea at her run-down cat shop in Astoria Queens, New York. After a psychic reading goes awry, Themi discovers his romantic misfortune stems from a curse, placed by his Thea, repelling all men from being attracted to him. When Themi sets on a quest to undo the spell, he is swept into a spiritual whirlwind filled with Greek gods, a secret night club, and a production of a Midsummer Night's Dream hanging by a thread.

Vangeli originally wrote Imposter Syndrome as a feature screenplay which was named a semi finalist for both the Final Draft Big Break Screenwriting Competition and the Scriptation Showcase, as well as a Quarter Finalist for the International Screenwriting Association Fast Track Fellowship. He was quoted by Final Draft as 'having a clear knack for comedy' and his work was referenced as 'beautifully written with humor, heart, and plenty of emotional detail, allowing us to connect with the characters in a deeper way.'‍ ‍

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