Tickets Now On Sale for PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM

Tickets for the highly anticipated family show, Paddington Gets in a Jam created by Jonathan Rockefeller, are now on sale to the general public. Tickets are available by visiting PaddingtonGetsInAJam.com.

The star of page and screen, Paddington, will take to the stage in this new fun-filled comedy, Paddington Gets in a Jam. This production is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to Rockefeller's critically acclaimed Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, and will begin a strictly limited 12-week run from December 13, 2019 through March 8, 2020.

"The antics of the kind-hearted, yet accident-prone Paddington have brought joy to millions of children and families around the world. I am thrilled to bring this celebrated bear to the stage in a way that audiences have never experienced him before."

-Jonathan Rockefeller

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington is at home making his favorite marmalade jam, with the help of the Brown's housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar. Paddington goes next door to borrow some sugar, where he finds his ever-grumpy neighbor Mr. Curry in a panic, expecting an important visitor. Paddington volunteers to help get the house ready for the visit, but unfortunately for Paddington his good intentions lead to some hysterical chaos.

Paddington Gets in a Jam will feature puppets created by Rockefeller Productions.

Acclaimed creator of family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions' Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been seen by more than one million people in over 12 countries--to the acclaim of critics and audiences alike. The show's extended run in New York City culminated in Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations. Other projects include the UK tour of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, and the recent premiere of Mr. Men and Little Miss Show at Edinburgh Fringe, along with the streaming short film, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, written by preeminent author and illustrator Eric Carle and narrated by Bernadette Peters.





