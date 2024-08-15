News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tickets Available For MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING & THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Court Square

Productions will run August 21-25.

By: Aug. 15, 2024
Tickets are now available for The Masquerade Theatre and Indigo Inferno Productions' sister-shows, Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare and The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde! These highly anticipated performances will be held at the Court Square Theater in LIC from August 21-25, featuring talented alumni and current students from the prestigious Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Stella Adler alum Jacob Elijah Anderson and assistant directed by Cecilia Wisky, promises to bring Shakespeare's timeless comedy to life with wit and vigor. The cast includes:

  • Benedick: Justin Wooster
  • Beatrice: Lizzy Booth
  • Claudio: Egor Pluzhnikov
  • Hero/Conrade: Carmen Ezcurra
  • Leonato: Patrick Leonard
  • Margaret/Verges: Gabby Ostuni
  • Don John/Sexton: Drake Kapoor
  • Don Pedro/Seacoal: Hannah Mary Keller
  • Dogberry: Alex Hedly
  • Borachio/Friar: Roxy Arecco

The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Paul Schack and produced by Indigo Inferno Productions, is set in a fascinating alternate history where the American Revolution never happened. This unique twist on Wilde's classic comedy showcases his sharp wit in a world where British colonial culture prevails in America. The cast includes:

  • Jack Worthing: Joe Staton
  • Algernon Moncrieff: Elliot Hoke
  • Gwendolen Fairfax: Regina Famatigan
  • Cecily Cardew: Kamailyah Floyd
  • Lady Bracknell: Victoria Hedgeberry
  • Miss Prism: Sofia Talarico
  • Rev. Canon Chasuble, D.D.: Alex Morrison
  • Lane/Merriman: Grant Williams

To celebrate these productions, they are offering a special discount! Use code STELLASALE10 and present your Stella ID at the box office for $10 off each ticket you purchase. Don't miss this opportunity to see some of Stella Adler's finest alumni and students in action!

Follow our companies on Instagram for the latest updates:
@masquerade.theatre
@indigoinfernoproductions

Tickets are available now at:
https://themasqueradetheatre.ticketleap.com




