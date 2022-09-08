Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater for the New City Presents AT LEAST HE DIDN'T DIE WITH ANTLERS ON HIS HEAD! This Month

The cast includes Don McManus, Shaun James, Judi Beecher, Marie-Louise Boisnier, and Alexander Chilton.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Producer Chris Sax and Associate Producer Shaun James present At Least He Didn't Die With Antlers On His Head!, a new play by Tommy LeVrier at Theater for the New City (Crystal Field, artistic director).

Running September 9 @ 9:00 p.m.; Serpt 10 @ 5:00 p.m.; Sept 11 @ 8:00 p.m.; Sept 16 @ 9:00 p.m.; Sept 17 @ 5:00 p.m. Theatre for the New City is located in New York City's lower east side, 155 First Avenue (between 9th and 10th streets) Tickets: Antlers: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195710®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35441%2Fproduction%2F1133005?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Taking a page from Tom Stoppard, Antlers tells of a teen who skips school in South Peeveetoe, Texas, to go hunting. He discovers something shocking while out that day. He hopes retelling the story to the local towns folk could help remove shame on his family. When it fails, the teen decides to try another route. Cast includes Don McManus, Shaun James, Judi Beecher, Marie-Louise Boisnier, and Alexander Chilton.


