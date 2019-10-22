Theater Of War Productions Presents Premiere Of THE INVESTIGATION

Theater of War Productions and the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, in partnership with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene , will present readings of scenes from Peter Weiss' play The Investigation, a piece of documentary theater adapted from the Frankfurt Auschwitz Trials of 1963-65 when 22 mid- and lower-level Nazi officials were tried for crimes against humanity in the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex.

The project will center on guided audience discussions about mass murder and its lasting impact upon individuals, families, communities, and countries throughout the world. The presentation will be performed by a diverse cast, including international performers from communities affected by genocide.



Adapted and facilitated by Theater of War Productions' Co-Founder and Artistic Director Bryan Doerries, The Investigation will seek to generate powerful dialogue across cultures and communities about the human capacity for evil, as well as the systems and hierarchies that create the conditions for unthinkable violence.

PERFORMANCE DATES



November 2019

Wednesday, November 13

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.



Thursday, November 14

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.



St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

157 Montague Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Featuring: John Doman ("The Wire,") David Zayas ("Dexter,") Zach Grenier ("The Good Wife,") Brían F. O'Byrne (Million Dollar Baby,) Amy Ryan (Birdman,) Marjolaine Goldsmith (Dress), and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Antigone in Ferguson).



January 2020*

Thursday, January 16, 2020

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.



Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

36 Battery Place

New York, NY 10280

*Please note that casting for January 2020 will be announced at a later date.



TO RSVP: Admission is free and open to the public. Space is limited and registrations are encouraged. Please visit: theinvestigationmjhnyc.eventbrite.com.







Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You