The Riant Theatre To GIVE An Encore Performance Of STRAWBERRY ONE-ACT FESTIVAL Plays

The Riant Theatre's 32nd Annual Strawberry One-Act Festival (Van Dirk Fisher, Artistic Director) is going to present an ENCORE PERFORMANCE of some of the Best Plays to benefit the SOUP KITCHEN at the Church at the Holy Apostles, 296 Ninth Avenue, at 28th Street on Friday, October 11, 2019. The performance will begin at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30.00. A V.I.P. Cocktail Reception will begin at 6pm and tickets are $50.00. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.therianttheatre.com/item.php?id=471

This SPECIAL PERFORMANCE is a Fundraiser for the SOUP KITCHEN at the Church of the Holy Apostles, which provides a warm nutritious meal weekdays at 10:30 a.m. sharp for the hungry and homeless who are seeking help in finding their way on to a better way of life. They also provide haircut vouchers and offer a Backpack Pantry Program, which also provides school supplies for students. Once a month on Sunday they have a Sunday Supper. Please join us and help us raise money for this worthy cause.

If you cannot attend, but wish to make a donation you can by clicking here. MAKE A DONATION. https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=youth_empowerment_awards

To become a sponsor go here: https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=sponorship_opportunities

Performances Include:

LOVE ME TENDER

By Joanne Talingdan Dolman

Directed by Patricia Floyd

Featuring: Joanne Talingdan Dolman, Natasha Kaminsky, Byran LaTurno, Aida Thomas

A woman finds out that her husband is having an affair and has to decide whether it's cheaper to keep him or divorce him.

RIDING ON BALD TIRES WITH A BUSTED HEADLIGHT by Nikiya Tucker

Directed by Patricia Floyd

Featuring: Kymberly Burns, Mirelle Cambry, Patricia Fields, Lorenzo Martin, Nikiya Tucker, Ruben St. Vilus

A young woman struggles as she endures the discomfort of moving back home with her two children in tow. Trying to move southbound for a better life, she is having a hard time planting her feet and turns to her last hope.

THE PHILOSOPHY PLAY

By Yiqing Zhao

Directed by Gwendolyn Snow

Featuring: Candy Dato, Andrew Gonzalez, Yiqing Zhao

A pretty girl who is a philosophy geek goes to see a therapist for relationship problems. As she falls for another philosophy geek, their first date takes an unexpected turn. Will she fight for it or let it go?

LOVE IN BEDSTUY

By Nicole O'Connor

Directed by Patricia Floyd

Featuring: Selear Duke, Roselyn Sylvain, Ruben St. Vilus

It all happened to the tune of a jazzy saxy sound on a hot a summer's day at a Block Party in Bedford-Stuyvesant. That's where Marsha met Dwayne. She was available and checking out the cuties. He was on fire and cooking up a storm. Everybody was getting their drink on.

THE STOCKYARD

By Sean Hazen

Directed by Van Dirk Fisher

Featuring: Natasha Kaminsky, Sean Hazen, Tracey Lewis, Jonathan Lopez, Tyler Shand, Jarvis Smith

A woman who escaped a sex trafficking ring comes back to a bar looking for her sister, but her plans change when she's confronted with her past.

TWO GOOD DOGS by Anthony Roesch

Directed by Adriana Alter

Featuring: Valerie Donaldson, Aaron Smallwood Jr., Amy Stapleton

Two homeless people sit by the Chicago River discuss life, racism, love, loss and two good dogs.

THE STRAWBERRY ONE-ACT FESTIVAL is accepting submissions for the March 2020 Festival. To obtain an application email RiantTheatre@gmail.com To participate in the CORE Project Theatre Workshop for playwrights, directors and actors email us as well. All levels and ages 13 to Adult are welcomed.





