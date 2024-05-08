The Mill & Theaterlab Present THE EMPLOYEES, June 10-30

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago-born theater ensemble The Mill and Theaterlab will present the world premiere of The Employees: A Workplace Novel of the 22nd Century, a show based on the International Booker Prize and the Ursula K. Le Guin Prize shortlisted homonymous novel by Olga Ravn.

Adapted by Lauren Holmes and Jaclyn Biskup, who also directs, the show utilizes the novel's structure of first-person reports and memos and its unique satirical tone to tell a story about the human condition, the future of work, and the ills of late-stage corporate capitalism.

The Employees takes place in the 22nd century as humankind embarks on a search for a new home. The crew on board the Six-Thousand Ship, consisting of humans and humanoids, reaches the planet New Discovery where a collection of strange objects is discovered. When brought to the ship, the mysterious artifacts cause an unusually strong emotional reaction in both human and non-human team members, bringing the mission to the brink of collapse.

Jaclyn Biskup explains: “I've always been an avid reader with a passion for novels written by women. I'm excited to combine my love of books with the theater. I was immediately struck by the possibility of adapting and staging The Employees and thought it would be the perfect piece for Theaterlab's intimate gallery space. The book's take on the absurdity of work culture and the employee's uprising against a faceless corporation resonated as a perfect cautionary tale for what the future of work may look like if we continue on the path of valuing profit over people and alienating employees in an increasingly AI-dominated, corporate-owned domain of work. I am very excited to reunite on this project with my longtime artistic collaborators Kristy Hall (Costumes), Jackie Fox (Lighting Design), and Nora Marlow Smith (Scenic Design), who will build sculpture-like objects and create an immersive, installation-like experience for the audience, allowing them to feel as though they are part of the ship's doomed mission.”

Cast of The Employees features Paul Budraitis, Molly Leland, Christopher McLinden, and Aurea Tomeski. Scenic Design is by Nora Marlow Smith, Lighting Design by Jackie Fox, Sound Design by Sabina Mariam Ali, and Costume Design by Kristy Hall. Sam Kersnicki is the show's Production Stage Manager.

Performances will take place at Theaterlab's Gallery space (357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, NYC, 10018) and run from June 13 through 30, 2024. Tickets (Sliding Scale, $25-50) can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1201639.

