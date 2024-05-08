Robert Galinsky's EVERYTHING IN NEW YORK GOES BANG! to Play Jefferson Market Library

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Robert Galinsky’s one-man show, “Everything in New York Goes BANG!,” was staged to a sold out Jefferson Market Library in January of this year, and now returns from a sold out show at the Lee Strasberg Institute in Hollywood, for another one night only performance Friday May 17th.

“Galinsky’s ‘BANG!’ is touching, sweet, grungy, and saturated with humor. The word play has a musicality to it that is likened to the beat poets of the 50s and at times, dips into the coolness and complexity of a Charlie Parker bebop jazz piece.” Mark Schoenfeld, Creator of “Brooklyn the Musical”

May 17th, 5:30pm doors, 6pm curtain, Jefferson Market Library, 425 6th Ave. NYC Free Admission The running time is 60 mins long.

