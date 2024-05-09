BLACK LIFE CHORD CHANGES Comes to the Chocolate Factory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chocolate Factory Theater will continue its Spring 2024 season with the premiere of Black Life Chord Changes, a new dance performance by Angie Pittman. Tickets may be purchased in advance at chocolatefactorytheater.org.

Angie Pittman’s new evening length solo performance (broken into scores for “day” and “night”) uses dance improvisation - skilfully pulling from, and synthesizing, folk traditions of liturgical dancing, Soul line dancing, Umfundalai, and post-modern improvisation - with layers of sung and spoken text, patient listening, and recorded sound, to open an experimental improvised movement portal. Blackly so. Through these visceral Black womanist traditions, Black Life Chord Changes slips in and out of deep listening, seeing, improvisation, and truth telling.

Choreographer/Performer: Angie Pittman. Composer: Cody Jensen. Lighting Designer: Tuce Yasak. Recording Artists: Tiffany Williams, Carla E. Jones, Aaron (A+) Wilson. Arrangement: Ther’Up.Y. Lyricist: Angie Pittman. Cape: Vincent Tiley. Words: Angie Pittman with contributions from A Sef. Dramaturgical Support: Iris McCloughan. Production: Shana Crawford.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Angie Pittman is a New York-based dancer-choreographer. Angie’s work resides in a space that investigates how the body moves through ballad, groove, sparkle, spirit, spirituals, ancestry, vulnerability, and power. Her work has been performed at The Kitchen, Gibney Dance, BAAD!, Movement Research at Judson Church, Triskelion Arts, STooPS, The Domestic Performance Agency, The KnockDown Center, The Invisible Dog(Catch 73), The Chocolate Factory, Danspace Project, and Roulette. Angie has had the pleasure of being able to create collaboratively with A Sef, Jasmine Hearn, Jonathan Gonzalez, Athena Kokoronis, and Anita Mullin. She holds a MFA in Dance and Choreography from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a graduate minor in African American Studies and is a certified Professional teacher of the Umfundalai technique. Her choreographic work has been supported by Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant and residencies through Tofte Lake Center, Movement Research, New Dance Alliance Black Artists Space to Create, and Djerassi. As a dancer, she has danced in work by Larissa Valez-Jackson, MBDance, Ralph Lemon, Tere O’Connor, Cynthia Oliver, Anna Sperber, Donna Uchizono Company, Jennifer Monson, Kim Brandt, Tess Dworman, Antonio Ramos, C Kemal Nance and many others. As an educator, she has taught at Brooklyn Arts Exchange, Movement Research, MoMA, Sarah Lawrence College, Marymount Manhattan College, and is currently an Assistant Arts Professor of Dance at NYU: Tisch School of the Arts.





