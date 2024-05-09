Proud Image Theatre Company Reveals Cast For TOMORROW WE LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Proud Image Theatre Company has announced the cast for Tomorrow We Love, a new gender-bending comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-twentieth century written by Jeffrey Vause (Aloha Oy!) and Steve Hauck (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). Twelve performances will be staged as part of the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 from June 13-23, 2024. Opening night is Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Steve Hauck directs a cast of six, including Jeffrey Vause as Elaine "Lainie" Fairbanks, with Alex Herrera (NY: Pride House, Side Show), Phoebe Lloyd(Regional: Loves Labor’s Lost), Jimmy Moon (NY: A Letter to the Bishop),Sarah Sanou (Regional: Measure for Measure, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and Robert Sebastian Webb (Regional: The Odd Couple, The Mulligan).

It's 1960 in the wealthy enclave of Noble Bay, California, where Elaine ‘Lainie' Fairbanks is the toast of the town. She has it all - money, status and an intimate relationship with the Pacific Ocean. Suddenly Lainie must contend with her husband's betrayal, her daughter's rebellion, her best friend's treachery and the wrath of a small town engulfed in scandal. Can she turn tragedy into triumph? Will she crumble or will she soar? Tomorrow We Love is her story - and ours!

“Jeffrey and I are gay men who both had very special relationships with our mothers,” said co-playwright and director Steve Hauck. "With Tomorrow We Love we aim for intriguing currents of feminism underneath a frothy spoof of those period film melodramas. Unwed mothers!, Unfaithful husbands!, Betrayal!, Seduction!, all played for laughs, but also for real--with cross-gender casting in both directions. We celebrate the pre-Women’s Lib housewives of the 1950’s, using the ‘drag’ genre made famous by Charles Busch, in a unique, smart and loving way.”

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:00pm.; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45.00 (plus a fee) and can be purchased by visiting EventBrite. Direct ticketing link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tomorrow-we-love-a-new-comedy-by-jeffrey-vause-and-steve-hauck-tickets-814457182357

Tomorrow We Love is produced by Proud Image Theatre Company as part of the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre. Set Designer: Evan Frank;Costume Designer: Jimmy Moon; Hair and Wig Designer: James Hodges;Lighting Designer: Sasha Finley; Choreographer: Andrew Winans; Associate Choreographer: Hannah Gundermann; Sound Designer: Morry Campbell; Assistant Director: Austin Ku; Graphic Designer: Jeff Griffith;Production Stage Manager: Cat Gillespie; General Manager: Bennett Theatricals LLC (Andy Crosten and Andrew Winans); Press Representative: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Proud Image Theatre Company was founded in 2019 to highlight and showcase works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community that demonstrate tolerance and promote visibility through artistic expression. We also want to entertain and take audiences on unique journeys with a nod to the recent past while being mindful of the future.

