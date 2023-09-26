The 2023 BMTW Showcase Premieres This October

The 2023 BMTW Showcase features 6 new short musical theater pieces presented back to back in a single evening.
These new bite-sized musicals, incubated in the Brooklyn Musical Theater Workshop (bkalttheater.com/workshop) range from 7 to 20 minutes in length and present a wide variety of styles from experimental avant-garde puppet theater to classic Gilbert-and-Sullivan-style operetta.
From horror to comedy and everything in between, this smörgåsbord has something for everyone. Some pieces contain adult language and themes.
Three Performances:
• Friday, October 20th at 6pm
• Friday, October 20th at 8pm
• Sunday, October 22nd at 2:30pm
*In-person and Livestream tickets available*
Duration of the Smörgåsbord: 90 minutes
Ticket Price: $18 (Only $3 per musical!)
