The 2023 BMTW Showcase Premieres This October

The 2023 BMTW Showcase features 6 new short musical theater pieces presented back to back in a single evening.

These new bite-sized musicals, incubated in the Brooklyn Musical Theater Workshop (bkalttheater.com/workshop) range from 7 to 20 minutes in length and present a wide variety of styles from experimental avant-garde puppet theater to classic Gilbert-and-Sullivan-style operetta.

From horror to comedy and everything in between, this smörgåsbord has something for everyone. Some pieces contain adult language and themes.

Three Performances:

• Friday, October 20th at 6pm

• Friday, October 20th at 8pm

• Sunday, October 22nd at 2:30pm

*In-person and Livestream tickets available*

Duration of the Smörgåsbord: 90 minutes

Ticket Price: $18 (Only $3 per musical!)