Taylor Mac's THE HANG Extends at HERE

The Obie Award-winning HERE announced today a two-week extension for The Hang, featuring book and lyrics by Taylor Mac, music by Matt Ray and direction by Niegel Smith. The Hang began performances on Thursday January 20, 2022 at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, NY, NY 10013), and opened Sunday January 23 to rave reviews. Originally set to close Sunday February 20, The Hang will now run through Sunday March 6, 2022.

The Hang is a ritual celebration of queerness, questions, and the eternity of a moment. Rooted in the jazz tradition and operatic form, it imagines the final hours of the life of Socrates, as he asks his friends to use every moment left to think on virtue. What transpires is a centuries-long communal consideration, full of jazz, dance, debates, and queer romps. Through this foray into the calamities of our past intelligentsia, Taylor Mac, Matt Ray and their collaborators invite the audience to their party and create a performance, which advocates for a more inclusive and joyous world.

The Hang features a book and lyrics by Taylor Mac, music by Matt Ray, with direction by Niegel Smith and choreography by Chanon Judson.

The cast of The Hang includes Taylor Mac, Kenneth Ard, El Beh, Ryan Chittaphong, Kat Edmonson. Queen Esther, Wesley Garlington, Synead Cidney Nichols and Trebian Pollard.

The Hang band includes Matt Ray on Keys, Gary Wang on Bass, Joel E. Mateo on Drums, J. Walter Hawkes on Trombone, Lisa Parrott on Alto Saxophone, Greg Glassman on Trumpet, Jessica Lurie on Baritone and Tenor Saxophone, and Jonathan Beshay on Tenor Saxophone.

The Hang features scenic and costume design by Machine Dazzle, lighting design by Kate McGee and sound design by Cricket S. Myers. Patrick David Egan serves as Production Stage Manager, with Morgan Jenness as Dramaturg.

The performance schedule for The Hang is as follows: Wednesday - Saturday at 8:30pm, Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets begin at $35 and are available at here.org/shows/the-hang.