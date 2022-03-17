Tapestry Collective to Present the World Premiere of #SOSADSOSEXY

NYC-based feminist theatre group Tapestry Collective will present the in-person world premiere of "#SoSadSoSexy," a devised play exploring Western culture's ongoing fascination with, and misrepresentation of, depressed and unstable women. The play will be presented in-person at NYC's The Tank (312 W 36th St, 1st Floor, New York, NY, 10018) and live-streamed online via CyberTank, March 24th & 26th, 2022 at 7pm EST.

Drawing inspiration from contemporary Internet culture and narratives around mental illness, as well as accounts of Victorian insane asylums, "#SoSadSoSexy" follows the overlapping stories of Lucy, a Victorian-era asylum patient, and Izzy, a modern-day "Internet sad girl." The piece crosses time and circumstance to explore the parallels between each period's approach to mental health, gender politics, and the personal and collective identities we create.

"I was inspired to create and develop "#SoSadSoSexy" after reading a 2017 Vice Magazine article about Western culture's obsession with tragic, beautiful, mentally ill women. The piece drew links between today's "Internet sad girl" culture and the Victorian era's treatment and public depictions of 'hysteria;" it stuck with me and I joined with collaborators Alison Leaf and Kendra Augustin to explore the deeper themes embedded in this centuries-long conversation. Through the play's parallel stories, we seek to illuminate and subvert established narratives about women-identifying individuals' mental health, and to foster empathy, truth, and dialogue in the face of stigma."-Writer/Creator Emily Cordes

Tickets are $15-25 for in-person performances*, and $12 for CyberTank live-stream, and are available at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/sosadsosexy

*Please note that performances will be presented at the Tank's in-person performance space at 312 W 36th St. All attendees must display proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and booster before being admitted to the space, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service. Patrons will also be required to wear masks while indoors at all times, and no food or beverage will be permitted to be consumed at the theater.

Content Warning: "#SoSadSoSexy" addresses suicide and self-harm, sexual assault, infanticide, medical abuse, and other sensitive topics. Please take note and care for yourself accordingly.

"#SoSadSoSexy" is devised and created by Emily Cordes, Alison Leaf, & Kendra Augustin, with additional contributions by Simha Toledano & Jes Davis. Directed by Simha Toledano. Produced by Tapestry Collective and Presented by The Tank NYC.

The Cast is Uma Paranjpe, Jes Davis, Lauren "Wren" Mitchell, Dave Rideout, Esra Dayani, Charles Kennedy IV, Samia Omari, Emily Caffery, Melissa Melendez, and Emily Cordes. Movement Direction by Ezra Goh. Intimacy Direction by Lauren K. DeLeon. Fight Choreography by Sarah Minisquero. Featured Voiceovers by Rolls Andre. Digital Media & Show Art by William F. Thacker, Jes Davis, and Adam Burns. Commissioned Paintings by Giselle Almonte. Technical Direction by Ron Marc Thompson. Production Stage Manager is Sara Minisquero.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Emily Cordes (Writer/Collaborator/Performer/Executive Producer) is an NYC-based stage, film, and new media actress specializing in devised ensemble theatre. Recent roles include Eleanor in "Casa Valentina" (The Heights Players), Stenographer in "Waiting For Lefty" (Staten Island Shakespeare Theatre); Ursula in "Short-Haired Domestic Silver Tabby" (King Lahiri Productions); & Social Worker in "Happy Tuesday" (The Living Lab/Columbia University). A graduate of Smith College and Columbia University, she has also studied theatre with Siti Company , Primary Stages/ESPA, and Lucid Body House, and generated devised plays with the groups Tapestry Collective ("StellaMaris," August 2017) and The Laboratory of Soul ("The Lonely Death of George Bell ," November 2017). In October 2020, she co-produced "NYSeeing 2020," an evening of original monologues to benefit the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and the Artist Relief Fund, and performed in the showcase as Theodora in Fengar Gael's "Bat Scat Fever." Emily is an active member of NYC's in-person and online spoken word communities, and published her debut poetry collection "Armful of Poppies" in November 2021 (Read or Green Books). http://Bit.ly/EmilyCordes

Alison Leaf (Writer/Collaborator) is a writer, performer, and artist who is currently based in New York City. Her theatre reviews have been published in South Florida's Around Town magazine, her essays have been published on MookyChick.co.uk , and her poetry can be found on Looking Glass Fragments. She is currently at work on an epic high fantasy series.

Kendra Augustin (Writer/Collaborator) is an NYC based playwright, sketch comedy writer, and performer. In 2021 Her full-length anthology play, Death in the Family, had a four show run at Dixon Place October 28-30. She's currently the inaugural resident of Bechdel Group's "The Bechdel Test-it's a damn low bar" 2021-2022 playwriting residency. KendraAugustin.com.

Simha Toledano (Director/Collaborator; she/they) is an award winning filmmaker and screenplay writer based in Lenapehoking, aka Philadelphia. Simha is a founding member of Tapestry Collective, and is thrilled and honored to be directing this production of #SoSadSoSexy at The Tank. Simha was recently seen performing as Pearl in The Paperdoll Ensemble's devised play "WASPS Nest", which was part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. They are currently in pre-production for their next script and film "The Agnostic Foundation For Dying With Dignity's 50th Annual Lottery." In addition to being a writer and a theater and filmmaker for the past 20 years, Simha offers healing and support as a certified hypnotist, creative coach, and Hebrew priestess.