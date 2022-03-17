Tapestry Collective to Present the World Premiere of #SOSADSOSEXY
"#SoSadSoSexy” follows the overlapping stories of Lucy, a Victorian-era asylum patient, and Izzy, a modern-day “Internet sad girl."
NYC-based feminist theatre group Tapestry Collective will present the in-person world premiere of "#SoSadSoSexy," a devised play exploring Western culture's ongoing fascination with, and misrepresentation of, depressed and unstable women. The play will be presented in-person at NYC's The Tank (312 W 36th St, 1st Floor, New York, NY, 10018) and live-streamed online via CyberTank, March 24th & 26th, 2022 at 7pm EST.Drawing inspiration from contemporary Internet culture and narratives around mental illness, as well as accounts of Victorian insane asylums, "#SoSadSoSexy" follows the overlapping stories of Lucy, a Victorian-era asylum patient, and Izzy, a modern-day "Internet sad girl." The piece crosses time and circumstance to explore the parallels between each period's approach to mental health, gender politics, and the personal and collective identities we create. "I was inspired to create and develop "#SoSadSoSexy" after reading a 2017 Vice Magazine article about Western culture's obsession with tragic, beautiful, mentally ill women. The piece drew links between today's "Internet sad girl" culture and the Victorian era's treatment and public depictions of 'hysteria;" it stuck with me and I joined with collaborators Alison Leaf and Kendra Augustin to explore the deeper themes embedded in this centuries-long conversation. Through the play's parallel stories, we seek to illuminate and subvert established narratives about women-identifying individuals' mental health, and to foster empathy, truth, and dialogue in the face of stigma."-Writer/Creator Emily Cordes Tickets are $15-25 for in-person performances*, and $12 for CyberTank live-stream, and are available at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/sosadsosexy. *Please note that performances will be presented at the Tank's in-person performance space at 312 W 36th St. All attendees must display proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and booster before being admitted to the space, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service. Patrons will also be required to wear masks while indoors at all times, and no food or beverage will be permitted to be consumed at the theater. Content Warning: "#SoSadSoSexy" addresses suicide and self-harm, sexual assault, infanticide, medical abuse, and other sensitive topics. Please take note and care for yourself accordingly.
"#SoSadSoSexy" is devised and created by Emily Cordes, Alison Leaf, & Kendra Augustin, with additional contributions by Simha Toledano & Jes Davis. Directed by Simha Toledano. Produced by Tapestry Collective and Presented by The Tank NYC.
The Cast is Uma Paranjpe, Jes Davis, Lauren "Wren" Mitchell, Dave Rideout, Esra Dayani, Charles Kennedy IV, Samia Omari, Emily Caffery, Melissa Melendez, and Emily Cordes. Movement Direction by Ezra Goh. Intimacy Direction by Lauren K. DeLeon. Fight Choreography by Sarah Minisquero. Featured Voiceovers by Rolls Andre. Digital Media & Show Art by William F. Thacker, Jes Davis, and Adam Burns. Commissioned Paintings by Giselle Almonte. Technical Direction by Ron Marc Thompson. Production Stage Manager is Sara Minisquero.