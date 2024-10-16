TOSOS Will Host ASL Interpreted Performance of STREET THEATER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City’s oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company TOSOS (Artistic Director Mark Finley) will present an ASL-interpreted performance of Street Theater,Doric Wilson's legendary, award-winning satire about the evening of the Stonewall riots. TOSOS is partnering with Inclusive Communication Services to sign the performance on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street in NYC.

Doric Wilson’s Set in Greenwich Village June 28, 1969, shortly before the first brick was thrown at the Stonewall Inn, Doric Wilson’s legendary satire Street Theater follows the exploits of the cruisers, drag queens, undercover cops, dykes, hippies, mobsters and bystanders (innocent and otherwise) as they catapult toward the moment that changed the course of history.

Mark Finley and Barry Childs direct a cast of 14, including T Anthony, Zephyr Caulfield, Jacob Covert, Tim Dietrich, Clare Fox, Dom Giovanni*, Aaron Kaplan*, Zach Kelley, Josh Lau, Tristan Mesmer, Joey Mulvey, Frances Inés Rodríguez, Greg Seage, and Antony Terrell. *Member, Actors Equity Association

Upcoming performances at The Flea Theater are October 17, 18, 21, 22 at 7:00 p.m.; October 19 at 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.; and October 20 at 3:00 p.m. Past performances we staged at The LGBT Center and The Stonewall Inn.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by visiting https://www.tososnyc.org/. Direct ticketing link: https://www.redeyetickets.com/street-theater/

The running time is 90 minutes, plus one intermission.

