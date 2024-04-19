TOSOS Reveals Cast For MASK4MASK Reading at The Flea Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Continuing its 50th Anniversary celebration TOSOS (The Other Side of Silence), NYC's oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company, has unveiled the cast for its staged reading of MASK4MASK. The new play by John Patterson will be staged on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007 in TriBeCa.

Tickets are FREE. RSVPs are required in advance. A link to RSVP and information can be found here: https://www.tososnyc.org/chesley-chambers

Rula A. Muñoz directs a cast of five including Dom Martello, Evan Simone Frazier, Jimmy Brooks, Nicholas James Reilly, and Ruza Madarevic.

When country singer Grant Collins is publicly outed, he struggles to reinvent himself as a gay pop star. MASK4MASK explores what happens after coming out. How do we create (and re-create) ourselves, given the limited scripts provided for us? How do these narratives inhibit real growth and prevent true connection? And what is the psychological toll of being in a constant state of reinvention?

MASK4MASK is part of New York City's oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company TOSOS's The 2024 Chesley/Chambers Reading Series, celebrating queer voices as part of the company's 50th Anniversary Season. The free reading series of five plays will be presented at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street in NYC's TriBeCa neighborhood. Lanford Wilson's Lemon Sky was presented in February, and Danielle Frimer's P. Pan Et Al was presented in March.

The Chesley/Chambers Reading Series is a celebration of impassioned LGBTQIA+ voices contributing to our collective theatrical heritage through TOSOS's Robert Chesley/Jane Chambers Playwrights Project, an ongoing forum for playwrights to have their work presented and voices heard. The series honors playwright Jane Chambers (1937-1983), a pioneer in writing theatrical works with openly lesbian characters and perhaps best known for Last Summer at Bluefish Cove; and playwright Robert Chesley (1943-1990), a theater critic and musical composer, known for his play Jerker. Click here for more information.

TOSOS launched its ground-breaking 50th Anniversary Season with sold out performances of the world premiere of Chris Weikel's Pride House, directed by Igor Goldin (Yank!, With Glee). A reimagination of Doric Wilson's Street Theater with be the company's second full production at The Flea Theater in July. Multiple fundraising events that are open to the public and activated to celebrate the community will include TOSOS's annual Pride party to be held on May 20, 2024, 6-8pm at Red Eye NY, and TOSOS Annual Gala in October.

TOSOS (The Other Side of Silence) is New York City's oldest and longest producing professional LGBTQIA+ theater company. In 1974, Off-Off-Broadway veteran Doric Wilson, cabaret star Billy Blackwell and director Peter dell Valle, started the first professional gay theatre company in NYC. It was called The Other Side of Silence-TOSOS for short. In 2002, directors Mark Finley and Barry Childs and playwright Wilson resurrected TOSOS. The company has produced over 30 mainstage shows and so many readings of new plays and works in progress we have trouble counting them all.

MEET THE CAST

Dom Martello (they/them) is an actor, writer, and dramaturg based in NYC. Their work has been developed by Syracuse University, We Who Wander, The Elif Collective's FireWorks Lab, The Strides Collective's Emerging Playwright Program, and The Workshop Theater. They are currently participating in Theater Write Now's inaugural cohort and The Road Theater's Under Construction. Find them at @dom_martello on IG.

Evan Simone Frazier (she/her) is an actor, writer, and stand-up comedian from Long Island, NY. Her stage credits include Ragtime (Axelrod Theater) and The Cake (Cortland Rep. Theater). In 2021, she received an MFAIA from Goddard College, where she developed a solo show, Perfect. In 2022, Evan became certified in Playback Theater with The Village Playback Theater Company. She is also a member of the company, Theatre 4 the People and is an alumni of the artist flagship EMERGE NYC.

Jimmy Brooks (he/him) is thrilled to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring MASK4MASK to life. Off-Broadway: A Clockwork Orange (Billy Boy, F-Me Pumps, Governor), safeword. (Xavier), Bayano: My Odisea (Dike). He delivered a charming standout performance in the film Bwoy opposite Anthony Rapp. Television: "Madam Secretary" (Recurring), "The Blacklist", "Law & Order: Organized Crime", "Elementary", "Power", "Bluebloods". Washington University in St. Louis alum, BFA: Acting, BA: Mathematics. @jganasin

Nicholas James Reilly (he/him) is honored to revisit his role(s) as David Mercury & G. His career has taken him Off-Broadway (Spring Awakening, To Whom it May Concern), regionally (Angels in America Pt.1, This is What Happens to Pretty Girls) to feature films (Speech & Debate, Face 2 Face, WTF!), and television (Gossip Girl, Powerbook II: Ghost). In addition to acting, Nicholas has been forging a career as an independent filmmaker. Two films he wrote, produced, and directed will be premiering in NYC later this summer. He is a Circle in the Square Conservatory graduate and a former student of Playhouse West, Groundlings, and Margie Haber. He is currently studying at Juilliard. @nicholasjamesreilly

Ruza Madarevic (she/her) - Born in Croatia, Ruza left during civil war and found her home in New York. Former fashion model, she is an actor currently working on her first children's animated script. Being a mom a to a very active 6 year old , she doesn't have much free time, but when she does, she loves to grab an aperol spritz and unwind sharing stories with friends!

John Patterson (he/him) - PLAYWRIGHT - is a playwright originally from New Jersey. His first play, Verisimilitude, was an official selection of the New York Summerfest Theater Festival and a semifinalist of the New York New Works Theater Festival. MASK4MASK has previously received a reading at The New School (2019) and The Tank (2022). His newest work, The Last Supper, received a reading at Ripley-Grier Studios in the Fall of 2023. All of John's work extends from his love of language and his passion for queer storytelling. He desires to create theater that can be a vehicle for community and connection between queer males, peeling back the armor that separates us and allowing us to see one another. Follow John on Instagram @johnpattersonofficial, or check out his website johnpattersonofficial.com