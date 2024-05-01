57 Will Premiere at The Tank This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Sunday, May 5th, Tina Bararian's '57' is to premiere at The Tank NYC. '57' is a show which captures the events and occurrences of post-revolution Iran -- from imprisonment of political dissidents to climate failures -- through 5 ethereal and bold dance pieces.

The pivotal year of 1357 in Iran's solar calendar marks the Islamic Revolution in Iran -- a year that transformed the Middle East and marked the mass suicide of a nation. '57' portrays the events and occurrences after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, and captures the essence of a nation at the crossroads of a second revolution and resilience.

Pieces include:

Solitary Confinement - The Box: This solo dance piece is based on true stories told by prisoners in Iran. The dance is accompanied by the sounds of the 'Azan' call to prayer and real soundbites from when prison guards set Evin prison on fire in 2023. Khamenei: This piece uses dance and audio from Ayatollah Khamenei's speeches to capture his strategy for maintaining power. Flight 752: This is about the downing of flight PS752, which was shot down by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The piece uses the sound of breath, a piece of luggage, and a solo dance performance to take viewers through the tragic event. Just the Two of Us: This semi-satirical solo dance piece aims to shine a light on the hypocrisy of the Islamic Republic -- particularly when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. Pray - Lake Urmia: This trio dance piece addresses the extortion and negligence of the environment in Iran, and the drying of multiple lakes including Lake Urmia.

WHEN: Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 3pm

Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 7pm

Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 9:30pm

Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 9:30pm

WHERE: The Tank NYC

312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018

RUN TIME: Approximately 75 minutes

Cast & Crew:

Concept and Choreography: Tina Bararian

Dancers: Rebecca Pelleri, Lorenzo Guerrini, Monica Plaza, Nora Stancu

Light Designer & Stage Manager: Thomas Donohoe

Publicist & Assistant: Leila Abdollahi Miller

This performance is running at a time of significance for Iran -- with famous rapper and dissident Toomaj Salehi sentenced to death last week for his lyrics against the government (CNN), and the reports of sexual violence by the government against 16 year-old Nika Shakarami whom they killed (BBC), to reports on Lake Urmia living on it's last leg (Forbes). This performance takes viewers through all the real time challenges, traumas, and realities experienced by Iranians through sound and movement of the body.

Details and the link to buy tickets can be found here.

