LGBTQIA+ Theater Company TOSOS to Present TOSOS@50 Pride Party

Continuing its 50th Anniversary celebration, New York City's oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company TOSOS (Artistic Director Mark Finley) has announced its TOSOS@50 Pride Party. The event will be held on May 20, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street (just East of Ninth Avenue) in New York City.

Tickets are $50 and include two drink tickets. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.redeyetickets.com/tosos-50-pride-party/. For those who are not available to attend, Sponsor Tickets can be purchased for a member of the LGBTQIA+ community to attend in their place.

TOSOS's annual pre-Pride celebration will feature performances by crooning drag queens Brooke Haven and Meagan Whoopee (aka TOSOS Board President Christopher Andersson & Playwright Chris Weikel), 2019 TOSOS Honors Award recipient and celebrated performer Michael Michelle Lynch, and acclaimed gospel and jazz singer Rosalind Brown. The TOSOS Honors Award will be presented to actor Michael Zegarski, first Board President (2017-2020) and Executive Director of TOSOS (2020-2023).

“Our annual Pride Party is an opportunity to bring together our TOSOS family throughout NYC and beyond to jumpstart our Pride celebrations,” said Chris Andersson, TOSOS Board President. “We're celebrating 50 years since our founding in 1974, so we'll have extra special performances by some TOSOS celebrities and honor those who have made a difference in our community.”

TOSOS launched its ground-breaking 50th Anniversary Season with sold out performances of the world premiere of Chris Weikel's Pride House, directed by Igor Goldin (Yank!, With Glee). A reimagination of Doric Wilson's Street Theater will be the company's second full production later this season. In addition to TOSOS's Chesley/Chambers free Reading Series currently underway, the company's Annual Gala will be held in October.

TOSOS (The Other Side of Silence) is New York City's oldest and longest producing professional LGBTQIA+ theater company. In 1974, Off-Off-Broadway veteran Doric Wilson, cabaret star Billy Blackwell and director Peter dell Valle, started the first professional gay theatre company in NYC. It was called The Other Side of Silence—TOSOS for short. In 2002, directors Mark Finley and Barry Childs and playwright Wilson resurrected TOSOS. The company has produced over 30 mainstage shows and so many readings of new plays and works in progress we have trouble counting them all.

