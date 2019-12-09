THEN SHE FELL Releases New Block of Tickets

Third Rail Projects' Third Rail Projects' award-winning Then She Fell, which celebrated its 7th anniversary in October, announces the release of a new block of tickets through May 31, 2019. This immersive theater event is inspired by the life and writings of Lewis Carroll (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland). Then She Fell takes place at The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns, a century-old institutional building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn where the action plays out on 3 floors.

THEN SHE FELL is a fully immersive, multi-sensory experience in which only 15 audience members at a time explore a dreamlike world where every alcove, corner, and corridor has been transformed into lushly designed performance space. Inspired by the life and writings of Lewis Carroll , it offers an 'Alice-like' experience for audience members as they explore the rooms, often by themselves, in order to discover hidden scenes; encounter performers one-on-one; unearth clues that illuminate a shrouded history; use skeleton keys to gain access to guarded secrets; and imbibe custom-designed elixirs.

Third Rail Projects has been hailed as one of the foremost companies creating site-specific, immersive, and experiential performance. The company is led by Artistic Directors Zach Morris Tom Pearson , and Jennine Willett , and is dedicated to re-envisioning ways in which audiences engage with contemporary performance. The company's currently running, award-winning immersive hit, Then She Fell , was named as one of the "Top Ten Shows of 2012" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times and acclaimed as one of the best theater experiences of 2013 by Vogue. They have made work in New York and nationally since 2000 with projects including Ghost Light at Lincoln Center Theater , the immersive theater hit The Grand Paradise in Brooklyn, Sweet & Lucky with Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and Learning Curve in Chicago with Albany Park Theater Project, as well as internationally through the Global Performance Studio (GPS), which combines the company's creative and educational offerings through a program of cultural listening and exchange. Third Rail Projects has been the recipient of several prestigious awards, including: two New York Dance and Performance (Bessie) Awards; a Chita Rivera Award for Choreography; several fellowship awards including two CEC Artslink Back Apartment Residencies (Russia); a Theater Fellowship from the Bogliaco Foundation (Italy); an IllumiNation Award from the Ford Foundation and National Museum of the American Indian; and more. Third Rail Projects' artistic directors were recently named among the 100 most influential people in Brooklyn culture by Brooklyn Magazine. Visit thirdrailprojects.com to learn more.





