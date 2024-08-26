THE PROM Comes to The Heights Players Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Heights Players will kick off its 69th season with the award-winning musical The Prom for a limited engagement beginning September 6th, 2024! Set in current day New York City and Indiana, The Prom brings humor and color to an important issue facing the nation - LGBTQIA rights.

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway's brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town's citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

This glitzy and glamorous production stars Luisa Boyaggi as Dee Dee Allen, Tom Patterson as Barry Glickman, Maggie McAuliffe as Emma Nolan, Freddy Millan as Trent Oliver, Willow Grey as Angie Dickinson, Helora Danna as Alyssa Greene, Hilary Goldman as Mrs. Greene, Marth Brown as Sheldon Saperstein, and Sam Brownell as Principal Hawkins.

Rounding out the show are two ensembles: The Teen Ensemble features Nicole Hepburn (Kaylie), Brad Kelm (Nick), Khyla Joy Aguirre (Shelby), Marcus Adam-Campbell (Kevin), Frankie Sulla (Dance Captain), Dylan Warner, Mitchel Kelley, Johnny Hamilton-Janak, Ricky La Luz Rivera, Andrea Bernardo, Sarah Wolf (Emma U/S). The Godspell Ensemble features James Martinelli (Barry Glickman U/S), Chantel Woo, Alicia Kee, Allison St Rock (Dee Dee U/S, Rose Anne Rabut, Glenn Joseph Klier, James Canal, and Kodi Ernewein.

Directed by Felisha Heng with musical direction by Annie Rebold and choreography by Cassaundra Reed, The Prom is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes stage manager Elizabeth Ukpe, assistant director and properties designer Morgan Cavendish, set designer Gary VanderPutten, costume designer LaRena Iocca, lighting designer Noel MacDuffie, properties designer Jan VanderPutten, intimacy director Katlyn Sinclair, assistant stage manager and sound designer Bea Tria, assistant choreographer Ricky La Luz-Rivera, and photography by Allison St. Rock and Marth Brown.

The Prom will run for nine performances only from Friday, September 6th through Sunday, September at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets ($25, $23 for seniors) can be purchased at www.heightsplayers.org or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

