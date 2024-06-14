TANGO & CANDOMBE Comes to The Thalia Spanish Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The show "Tango & Candombe" is already playing at the Thalia Spanish Theatre every Friday (8 pm), Saturday (3 pm & 8 pm), and Sunday (4 pm) and will keep doing it throughout the entire month of June. This vibrant performance features the extraordinary vocals of Julieta Rada and Ache Rey, accompanied by three couples of talented dancers and a band of eight skilled musicians.

Directed by Angel Gil Orrios, this dynamic and entertaining show highlights two wonderful South American music styles: Tango and Candombe. Both have been designated by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for Argentina and Uruguay, respectively.

Candombe is an African-derived rhythm that has been a significant part of Uruguayan culture for over 200 years. It represents the enduring legacy of Bantu culture, brought to Uruguay by enslaved Africans. During colonial times, the term "tangó" referred to their drums and the places where they gathered to perform Candombe dances, which eventually extended to the dances themselves.

Tango, developed simultaneously in Uruguay and Argentina, is typically seen as a creation of Italian and Spanish immigrants. However, its music and dance movements were profoundly influenced by African dance and music. The show includes compositions from renowned artists such as Astor Piazzolla, Rubén Rada, Carlos Gardel, Hugo Fatorusso among many others.

Musical Director: Emiliano Messiez

Music Arranged by: Emiliano Messiez & Federico Diaz

Dancers: Guillermina Quiroga & Mariano Logiudice; Analia Carreño & Luis Ramirez and Milteri Tucker & Billy T "El Negrolo"

Singers: Julieta Rada & Ache Rey

Orchestra: Piano: Emiliano Messiez, Bandoneon: Leandro Ragussa, Guitar: Federico Diaz, Violin: Sergio Reyes, Double Bass: Carlos Pino, Percussion: Arturo Prendez, Ariel "Chino" Benatar & Fabricio Teodoro

Produced, Designed & Directed by: Angel Gil Orrios

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



