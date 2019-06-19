Spotlight Theatre Presents MATILDA At Haugen Hall Theatre At Staten Island Academy

Spotlight Theatre Company, a Staten Island theatre and production company, is presenting the magical musical, MATILDA. Performances will be taking place at Haugen Hall Theatre at Staten Island Academy on June 20th-21st, 2019 at 7:00PM, June 22nd, 2019 at 3pm and 8pm and June 23rd, 2019 at 3pm. Tickets are available online at https://spotlighttheater.ticketleap.com/matilda/

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is based on the beloved novel by best-selling author Roald Dahl. Dennis Kelly has adapted the musical, keeping the story of an extraordinary little girl who armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

"We are really lucky to have an opportunity to stage this for a large group of kids in the tween and teen ages, it's an opportunity for them to show off their talent with the challenging stage work. This is a story about strength and courage, about living the fullest life you can," says Mary Lee Marson Aloia, Producing Director.

Spotlight Repertory Company is Staten Island's premier professional theatre company, providing a year-round repertory of plays and musicals that inspire, challenge, surprise and excite audiences of all ages. Their mission is to share imaginative live theatre, create a diverse performing arts community, provide a unique cultural resource, and enrich the lives of all who come in contact with them.





