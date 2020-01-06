The critically acclaimed and award-winning company, spit&vigor will present the story of a high-stakes competition among literary legends that produced Frankenstein

spit&vigor is has announced the return of their production of MARY'S LITTLE MONSTER, written by Thomas Kee and directed by Sara Fellini. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM, May 7 to June 7 at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012). Tickets are $62. Reservations are recommended, as seating is limited. Visit https://m.ovationtix.com/pe.c/10415286

Thomas Kee's gripping sexually-charged drama, MARY'S LITTLE MONSTER, begins during the impossibly cold summer of 1816 in the Swiss mansion of Lord Byron. There, an intimate circle of friends - Mary Shelley, Percy Bysshe Shelley, her husband, Claire, her sister, and Lord Byron's personal doctor John Polidori, gather for a literary competition. It is here at this ominous setting that Mary Shelley conceives Frankenstein.

Staged in the round, MARY'S LITTLE MONSTER is a swirl of love, lust and imagination. Awash in gothic elements, the play offers up sex, sword fights, legends of literature ... and Frankenstein. The cast features Adam Belvo Sara Fellini, Damien Hughes, Nicole Orabona, and Nicholas Thomas. spit&vigor recently revived its award-winning pay, THE BRUTES, at the Players, at an event hosted by Booth family descendant, Paul Valle.

spit&vigor and its players are recipients of numerous Planet and NYIT Awards and nominations.

The lighting design is by Chelsie McPhilimy with costumes designed by Sara Fellini.

For more information, please visit www.spitnvigor.com/maryslittlemonster.





