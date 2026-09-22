Special: Jim Henson's Harmonious Hoopla! at Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria
Museum of the Moving Image | September 24 – 25, 2026
Jim Henson's Harmonious Hoopla! at Museum of the Moving Image
Dates: September 24 – 25, 2026
Venue: Museum of the Moving Image · Astoria, NY · 36-01 35 Ave, Astoria, NY 11106 11106
Type: Concert/Cabaret
From The Jim Henson Company and Heather Henson, “Jim Henson’s Harmonious Hoopla” stars Henson performers Jordan Brownlee (tv: Slumberkins; stage:Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas) Aymee Garcia (tv: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock; stage: Wicked, Into the Woods), and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (tv: Sesame Street, Muppets Tonight, stage: Puppet Up!, Wake Up Your Weird) as they perform memorable and iconic songs from the legacy of Jim Henson with a live band, puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, and a lot of fun. With songs from Jim Henson’s best-known films, as well as the theme songs and favorites from his television classics, and with a few surprises along the way, it is sure to be a joyful evening for fans of all ages that is not to be missed.
Directed by John Tartaglia (tv: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock; stage: Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical) and produced by Brenna Ross (Ajijaak on Turtle Island) musical direction from Paul Rudolph (tv: Sesame Street, Julie’s Greenroom)
Age recommendation:
7+
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