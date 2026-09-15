Cast Set For OUR TOWN at Titan Theatre Co.

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The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announced today the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Thornton Wilder's critically acclaimed play Our Town. The production will play a two-week limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre.

Performances begin Friday, October 30th and continue through Sunday, November 8th. Evening shows are at 7:30pm, and matinees are at 3pm.

Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama presents a timeless commentary on the transience of human existence. Emergent love. Stunning comprehension. Shattering grief. Brilliant shards of life that are universal, and completely unique to the people who bear them. Grover's Corners is a town made up of these moments, brought to life by its irresistible residents. Each charming soul experiencing a life that's uniquely their own, within the embrace of their community. They share a simple human truth – that even when we feel most insignificant, we are part of something grand and eternal.

“Titan's production of Our Town acknowledges the play's status as a true classic, one whose story and place are so well-known and beloved that it can transcend traditional casting while remaining true to the core values of the original,” said director Annalisa Loeffler. “Our Town is a play for our world when we need it most.”

The production features a cast which includes Samantha Burkard, Gray Choi, Danny Gómez, Nia Jimenez, Simran Pal Kaur, Gates Leonard, Marc D. Lyons, Robert Meksin, Anuj Parikh, Jahdiel Rodriguez, Michael Selkirk, Kevin Stanfa, and Shigeko Sara Suga as the Stage Manager.

Annalisa Loeffler will Direct the production, with Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, Lighting Design by Moneé Stamp and Sound Design by Luke Santy. Julie Peteani will be the Production Stage Manager.

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