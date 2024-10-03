Sarah Boone Brings MOM BEFORE DAD: A Young Woman Of The Greatest Generation to the Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cabaret artist Sarah Boone will return to the Triad Theater with an encore performance of Mom Before Dad: A Young Woman of the Greatest Generation following celebrated performances in Florida, Los Angeles and Colorado. Sarah will share the stage with Musical Director Eugene Gwozdz, barbershop quartet The Brooklynaires, and the Mom Before Dad Band.

"As rhythms of Big Bands swelled, and tears from World War II fell, there lived a young woman, unlike any other, as I unlocked her diary and discovered my mother." Between the pages of a faded handwritten journal, Sarah Boone learned of the joys, heartbreaks, passions and the everyday perseverance of someone she knew...but long before she knew her. Her Mom!

Now travel back with Sarah in a memory-filled musical show that hails and regales the greatest generation as told through the diary entries, letters and moments of Sarah's favorite greatest-generation heroine. In this touching afternoon of song and inspiring word, this daughter's love letter to her remarkable mother captures the era when ordinary people achieved the extraordinary...believed in the right thing to do...and exchanged "goodbyes" with "We'll Meet Again"...

The show is directed by Jean Tait, with orchestrations by Eugene Gwozdz, script and multimedia concept by Sarah Boone, multimedia design by Rich Conner.

Mom Before Dad: A Young Woman of the Greatest Generation plays Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street -2nd Fl.) on Sunday, November 10 at 2:00pm (Doors open at 1:30pm). Tickets are $25 (2-drink minimum required) and are available here or by calling 212-362-2590.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Sarah Boone has had a diverse career in television, radio and theatre across the country as a performer, director, producer and manager. She holds a degree in Theatre from Florida State University and continued her training in NYC studying acting with HB Studio founder Herbert Berghof and musical theatre with Tony award-winner Donna McKechnie. Performing has been part of her life since 3rd grade when she was cast in a Winn-Dixie Food Stores commercial… just a mere few decades ago! In addition to various acting roles, she has enjoyed continued success as a cabaret artist with appearances in Florida, Los Angeles (First and Hope Supper Club, Upstairs at Vitello's) and in New York (The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, The Triad, The Metropolitan Room). Offstage, Sarah serves as the Executive Director of Theatre Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL.

Eugene Gwozdz (Music Director/Pianist) from Fort Worth, Texas, now based in New York City, is a Broadway Music Director/Pianist/Arranger/Orchestrator and is considered one of Broadway's top pianists. Eugene is Music Director for the prestigious American Dance Machine 21; he has been Music Director/Pianist/Arranger for Tony Award Winners Anika Noni Rose, Donna McKechnie, and Cady Huffman. He also helped Ms. Rose learn her Princess Tiana music for Disney's film, Princess and the Frog. Eugene is Music Supervisor/Music Director/Arranger for the new Dolly Parton musical, Here You Come Again, which is currently a big hit in England; and he helped out in the creation of Spamilton, the Forbidden Broadway spoof of Hamilton. He has worked with many prominent Broadway stars including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Norbert Leo Butz, James Monroe Iglehart, Adrianna Hicks, Stephanie J. Block, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, Andre DeShields, Lee Roy Reams, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter, Shirley Jones, Betty Buckley, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Will Chase, LaChanze, Nikki James, Victoria Clark, Kelli O'Hara, Andrea McArdle, Chris Seiber, Norm Lewis, Megan Hilty, Kristin Chenoweth, Valisia LeKae, John Tartaglia, Laura Benanti, Melissa Errico, Karen Ziemba, Nita Whitaker, N'Kenge, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Laura Bell Bundy, to name a few.

Jean Tait (Director) Off-off Broadway: The Audition, 13 Seconds, Come, Back Miss Calliope, Only Angels Have Wings. Off Broadway: The Pearly Gates, Hijab at First Sight, The Proceedings, It Gets Better. Regional/Cabaret: Hello Dolly (starring Pamela Myers and Harvey Evans), Saving Grace, the award-winning Over the River and Through the Woods, Secrets Every Smart Traveler Should Know, the critically acclaimed Over the Tavern, Pack of Lies, Tsunami Tales, and Steel Magnolias (starring Donna McKechnie, Pamela Myers, Sally Mayes, Emily Swallow and Sarah Boone) in addition to numerous musical reviews with Donna McKechnie, Amanda McBroom, and Linda Purl.

Rich Conner (Multi-media Design) was a Senior Producer/Director, CreativeworX at WJCT Public Media in Jacksonville, FL. His 40-year career included Indie Commercial projects, Media Marketing, Local and National Programming for Public Broadcasting, and his contributions have garnered Telly, NETA, SECA, and Emmy nominations for both Videography and Emmy nominations for both Videography and Editing.

The Brooklynaires are a premier New York City barbershop quartet of professional musicians and music educators. They have been praised for their impeccable harmonies, musical precision, and deep passion for barbershop, jazz, and classical singing traditions. In 2022, they were quarterfinalists in the Barbershop Harmony Society's International Quartet Contest. They are excited to return to the Triad Theater with Sarah Boone to reprise their guest appearance in Mom Before Dad, which was hailed as a highlight of the show by Broadway World.

Comments