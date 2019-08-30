San Gennaro Organ Recital Brings Italian Music To The Festival In Little Italy, NYC

On Friday, September 20 at 7 PM, Renée Anne Louprette, internationally acclaimed concert organist, will present an organ recital as part of the annual San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy.

Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:00 PM

Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral

261 Mott Street

New York, New York

For tickets: https://www.showclix.com/event/san-gennaro-organ-recital-2019

Ms. Louprette will be playing both the 1868 Henry Erben and the 1859 Hall & Labagh organs in the Basilica, in a program that includes works by Italian composers for San Gennaro Festival.

Renée Anne Louprette is Assistant Professor of Music and College Organist at Bard College in upstate New York and Organ Area Coordinator at Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She concurrently maintains an international career as organ recitalist, collaborative keyboardist, conductor, and teacher. She has also held teaching positions at the Manhattan School of Music, The Hartt School of the University of Hartford, and the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University.

In New York City, she has served as Associate Director of Music at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Associate Director of Music and the Arts at Trinity Wall Street, Organist and Associate Director at the Unitarian Church of All Souls, and Director of Music at the Church of Notre Dame.

As organ recitalist, Louprette recently made her debuts at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, and in collaboration with the American Brass Quintet at Church of the Ascension in New York. She has released two solo recordings of music of J. S. Bach and 20th-century French organ masterworks to critical acclaim.

Friends of the Erben Organ (http://erbenorgan.org), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is presenting the event as part of the 2019 Erben Organ Days concert series. The group's mission is to preserve, restore and present the magnificent 1868 Henry Erben pipe organ and build a community of music and arts education around it.

Don't miss a rare chance to hear both of the Basilica's historic 19th-century pipe organs in one evening!

For tickets: https://www.showclix.com/event/san-gennaro-organ-recital-2019





