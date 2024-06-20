STILL WAITING FOR LEFTY Opens on Independence Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STILL WAITING FOR LEFTY continues this Independence Day weekend -- July 4 @ 7:00 p.m; July 5 @ 7:00 p.m; July 6 @ 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. at Teatro Latea - 107 Suffolk Street - NYC.

"Waiting for Lefty" by Clifford Odets was produced in 1935 by The Group Theater and was heavily influenced by the 40-day cab drivers' strike the previous year. Luke Bond's play continues where Odets left off - showing us how little has changed. Set in the very recent past and the uncomfortably near future, "Still Waiting for Lefty" follows the lives of various warehouse workers for "New World Tech." This all too familiar looking predominant and monstrous tech company with international influence continuously profits on the back of the working class.

As workers of the world unite to battle for equitable wages and working conditions, they must overcome New World Tech's sinister and underhanded tactics for resolving labor disputes, wherein workers' integrity and solidarity will be tested.

A cast of dozens represents a "cast" of millions ... of workers.

Featured in the cast: Bill Blechingberg,* Ivan Goris, Laura Jones, Ron Brice, Tatiana Grey,* Len Nash, Greg Seel,* Majo Bermudez, Federico Mallet, Brian Cook, Tut Gregory, Ronald Barshop, Hannah Williams, Preston Johnson, Maria Christina Perry,* Maria J. Payares, Alan Gonzalez, Kamailyah Floyd, Emily Song Tyler, Alex Morrison, Luke Hodgeson, and Grant Williams. (*appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

Original Music by Zac Wood; Fight Choreography by Gabriel Rosario; Assistant Fight Choreography by Tristan Mesmer; Dance Choreography by Silvana Gonzalez; Life Jacket Ad by Bri Thomas; Program Artwork by Kevin Wadee; Photography by Ketak Dhiman; Written and Directed by Luke Bond

Comments