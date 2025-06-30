SPF NYC 2025 Short Play Festival Reveals Week Two Winner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Be Bold! Productions short plays were back last weekend as Week 2 of the 14th annual Players Theatre NYC Short Play Festival continued at The Players Theatre in the West Village. Plays revolved around life and all its particulars in New York City. Each weekend for three weeks in June, a new selection of 15-minute original plays premieres to showcase what makes NYC tick.

Last weekend’s audience-selected winner was “Minnesota Nice”, written by Riley Fee and directed by Saturday Lawson.

Recent empty nesters Pat (Kathryn Loggins) and Pam (Riley Fee) Brindle venture off to the Big Apple from small-town Minnesota. Their cheerful attitude is challenged by hardened city life and the usual suspects often encountered in New York City such as a Broadway promoter, a sex worker, and a comedy tickets seller (all played by Julian Guzman Abril). The couple must find a way to reconcile their personal values with the tone of the city to make the best of their trip. Will they keep their innocence or become hardened New Yorkers?

“Minnesota Nice” appeared among four other NYC-themed one-acts.

“4AM at WOHOP”, written by Christopher Zaczek and directed by Pixie Burns, featured recently widowed Jake (Christopher Zaczek) who is on a journey around New York city to fulfill his wife’s last wishes. He has a late-night encounter with kindred spirit Mari (Herut Ashkenazi) at New York’s greatest 24-hour Chinese restaurant, where they share their appreciation for the city while having a cathartic conversation. Will Jake be able to let go?

“A Girl in a Long Coat”, written and directed by Mavish Khan, introduces Yasmeen (Anuka Sethi), a young woman who tells her immigrant mother Bilqis (Priya Karki) she’s moving to New York and not looking for a husband now. Her life will start when she gets to New York, while her mother thinks it starts once she’s married. Will Yasmeen be able to convince her mother that a traditional path is not for her?

“Dear Diary”, written by Kevin Cheng, directed by Emily White, and stage managed by Hanah Roh, follows a young woman Josie (Elizabeth McBryde) whose daily journaling routine is suddenly interrupted by a stranger named Pablo (Kevin Cheng). The two strangers soon discover more they have in common than either would have imagined, but will Pablo make it into Josie’s diary?

Touch Me With Your Naked Hand, written and directed by Sally Deering, features former NYC dancer Desiree (Julie Praetzel) who has gone blind from macular degeneration. Her Home Health Aide has not shown up in weeks and she’s afraid to leave the house. When her new aide comes to visit, the two women’s personalities clash until they realize they can help each other overcome their personal obstacles. Will this be the beginning of a rewarding relationship and will Desiree dance again?

Be Bold! Productions hosts three festivals annually with the next festival – Boo! - to take place in October at The Players Theatre. Submissions are currently open.

Please visit: www.ShortPlayNYC.com for more information and submission instructions.

