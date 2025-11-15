Richard Kind to Star in SANTACON Staged Reading Fundraiser By Daniel Yaiullo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two days before New York City's annual SantaCon, a new play about "the most god-awful time of the year" premieres with a December 11, one-night only staged reading serving as a fundraiser for the play's full production in 2026: with a special appearance by Richard Kind.

In Daniel Yaiullo's scathing new comedy about NYC's annual SantaCon(vention), the lives of the plastered, the merry, and the not-so-bright converge for an evening of harrowing holiday hell. Whether you love it or hate it, celebrate the season with a new play exploring all the highs and lows of the festivity and discover the true meaning of Santa(Con) along the way.

Joining Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building, Everybody's Live With John Mulaney) are Dylan Eshbaugh, Jenna Janet, Danté Jeanfelix, Michael Gardiner, Ben Getz, Raye Levine-Spielberg, Danielle MacMath, Anna Lei Negrin, Katie North, Levi Penley, Austin Reynolds, Tara Westwood, and playwright Daniel Yaiullo.

The show is directed by Michael Gardiner and produced by Raye Levine-Spielberg, Katie North, and JT Tsou (Tony-nominated producers of Operation Mincemeat); Michael Gardiner and Danielle MacMath (producers of Eric Bogosian's 1+1 Off Broadway and Fragments with F. Murray Abraham); and Daniel Yaiullo. Sponsored by AND Theatre Co.

SantaCon the play is a one-night-only event on Thursday December 11 at 7:30pm. The fundraiser reading will be held at Pearl Studios on 8th Ave.