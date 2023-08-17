Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show

Small runs through September 2, 2023.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE Photo 1 La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Meet the Cast of CLICK Premiering at The Tank NYC Photo 3 Meet the Cast of CLICK Premiering at The Tank NYC
Photos: First Look at S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS, Now Streaming through Sunday Photo 4 Photos: First Look at S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS, Now Streaming through Sunday

Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show

“I did what I had to because I really wanted to race.” By Bobby in SMALL

SMALL is a distinctive one-man show with a compelling story now on stage at 59E59 TheatersIt is brilliantly written and performed by Robert Montano and expertly directed by Jessi D. Hill.  The production is presented by Penguin Rep Theatre and Chita Rivera, in association with Ted Snowdon, Anthony Melfi & The Flying Carpet Theatre Company.  

Robert Montano tells his coming of age story about Bobby, a teen from Long Island who enjoys musical theatre but becomes fascinated by the world of horse racing and aspires to be a jockey.  It’s an exciting time for the young man as he goes regularly to Belmont Raceway with his neighbors who work there.  Bobby gets to meet people in the business, has a natural affinity for horses, and  shows promise in the sport. But he is also exposed to the dangers of the horse racing that include perilous accidents and the health risks that some jockeys take to make a low weight.  It’s questionable if becoming a professional jockey will actually be Bobby ‘s future.

Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show

Robert Montano’s spirited performance is nothing short of amazing as he shares his unique understanding of horse racing and takes the audience on the ride. He portrays Bobby and assumes many other roles seamlessly that include his mother and father; his mentor, Robert; the horse trainers; and other jockeys. Montano has written the show with just the right amount of drama, action, and humor. Audiences will also appreciate his love of dance that is wonderfully expressed.

Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show

The Creative Team for SMALL has done a top job of bringing the show to the Upper East Side Stage.  The Team features scenic design by Christopher & Justin Swader; lighting design by Jamie Roderick; sound design by Brian Ronan; and properties by Buffy Cardoza.

There is no doubt that Small is destined to be a big hit. It runs for 90 minutes with no intermission.  See it while it is being performed at 59E59 Theaters through September 2nd.  The Theater is located at 59 East 59 Street (between Madison and Park Avenues) New York, NY  10022. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.59e59.org/.  

Photo Credit: Dorsen Arden Madronero

 

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Powerful One-Woman Show THE AMISH PROJECT Comes To The Secret Theatre Photo
Powerful One-Woman Show THE AMISH PROJECT Comes To The Secret Theatre

A remarkable journey of compassion, forgiveness, and the strength of the human spirit is about to unfold at The Secret Theatre in Queens. From September 28th to October 8th, at 7:30 pm, theater enthusiasts are invited to witness 'The Amish Project,' a transformative one-woman show that promises to touch hearts and minds alike.

2
New Biographical Drama OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... Premieres At American Theatre of A Photo
New Biographical Drama OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... Premieres At American Theatre of Actors.

Kristyn Koczur's biographical drama about acclaimed sculptor Camille Claudel (1864 - 1943) titled OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... begins performances October 21 at American Theatre of Actors. It is directed by Daniel Amenda.

3
The Fresh Fruit Festival Reveals Mainstage Award Winners for 2022 and 2023 Photo
The Fresh Fruit Festival Reveals Mainstage Award Winners for 2022 and 2023

Discover the winners of The Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage Awards for 2022 and 2023, honoring outstanding LGBTQ new work. Learn more about the award-winning productions and the Fresh Fruit Festival's mission to fight intolerance through the arts.

4
Photos: First Look at the US Premiere of BORDERLESS at Theatrelab Photo
Photos: First Look at the US Premiere of BORDERLESS at Theatrelab

Peter-William Jamieson award-winning solo show Borderless opened last week at TheatreLab in New York City. The immersive production runs until August 20.  Australian playwright Jamieson also stars in the piece, Christie Koppe directs and serves as dramaturge. 

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

TEMPO BY HILTON TIMES SQUARE-Now OpenTEMPO BY HILTON TIMES SQUARE-Now Open
THE KRAKEN GOLD SPICED RUM for National Rum Day on 8/16 and All Summer LongTHE KRAKEN GOLD SPICED RUM for National Rum Day on 8/16 and All Summer Long
Review: HALIFAX in Hoboken for The Best in Fine DiningReview: HALIFAX in Hoboken for The Best in Fine Dining
NYCWFF Debuts FoodieCon® Presented by Instagram on 10/14NYCWFF Debuts FoodieCon® Presented by Instagram on 10/14

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wild Project NYC (8/19-8/20)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irish Musician Neil Byrne - Here Art Thou Concert
Rory Dolan's (8/22-8/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beaux Stratagem
Trinity Church (8/24-9/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Museum of Modern Art Presents Projects: Dineo Seshee Bopape
The Museum of Modern Art (7/01-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pulling It All Into The Current - A solo spoken word play
United Solo - Theatre Row (9/26-9/26)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# San Diego Symphony, Rafael Payare, and Alisa Weilerstein at Carnegie Hall
Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You