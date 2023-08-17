Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show

“I did what I had to because I really wanted to race.” By Bobby in SMALL

SMALL is a distinctive one-man show with a compelling story now on stage at 59E59 Theaters. It is brilliantly written and performed by Robert Montano and expertly directed by Jessi D. Hill. The production is presented by Penguin Rep Theatre and Chita Rivera, in association with Ted Snowdon, Anthony Melfi & The Flying Carpet Theatre Company.

Robert Montano tells his coming of age story about Bobby, a teen from Long Island who enjoys musical theatre but becomes fascinated by the world of horse racing and aspires to be a jockey. It’s an exciting time for the young man as he goes regularly to Belmont Raceway with his neighbors who work there. Bobby gets to meet people in the business, has a natural affinity for horses, and shows promise in the sport. But he is also exposed to the dangers of the horse racing that include perilous accidents and the health risks that some jockeys take to make a low weight. It’s questionable if becoming a professional jockey will actually be Bobby ‘s future.

Robert Montano’s spirited performance is nothing short of amazing as he shares his unique understanding of horse racing and takes the audience on the ride. He portrays Bobby and assumes many other roles seamlessly that include his mother and father; his mentor, Robert; the horse trainers; and other jockeys. Montano has written the show with just the right amount of drama, action, and humor. Audiences will also appreciate his love of dance that is wonderfully expressed.

The Creative Team for SMALL has done a top job of bringing the show to the Upper East Side Stage. The Team features scenic design by Christopher & Justin Swader; lighting design by Jamie Roderick; sound design by Brian Ronan; and properties by Buffy Cardoza.

There is no doubt that Small is destined to be a big hit. It runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. See it while it is being performed at 59E59 Theaters through September 2nd. The Theater is located at 59 East 59 Street (between Madison and Park Avenues) New York, NY 10022. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo Credit: Dorsen Arden Madronero