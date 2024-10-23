RUNNING FOR THE WHITE HOUSE Now Streaming On Demand Through November 1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the spirit of the election season, two solo theater artists have come together to share two filmed solo shows they've created currently streaming-on-demand titled, Running for the White House, Two Women, One Hundred Years Apart.

The Woodhull Project, written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, is the story of Victoria Woodhull's run for President in 1872. Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed, written and performed by Ingrid Griffith, is the story of the African American Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm's run for President in 1972.

The streaming on demand program runs through November 1st. To register to view the program, Running For The White House, Two Women, One Hundred Years Apart, visit Eventbrite: www.bit.ly/R4WH.

Upon registering on Eventbrite, a link will be emailed to the viewer to watch the program on the date requested.

There will be a virtual talk back on Sunday, October 27, from 3:00-4:00pm EDT with the two writers/performers. All registrants will receive the link to join the talk back.

