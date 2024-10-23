Tracey Erin Smith's MONDAYS WITH MANDELBAUM to be Presented at Under St. Marks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Mondays with Mandelbaum: Life Lessons from the First American Crime Boss" is an innovative theatrical experience written and performed by acclaimed Canadian playwright Tracey Erin Smith. This wild, time-bending solo journey into the life of America's first crime boss Fredericka Mandelbaum reveals NYC's underworld secrets in the late 19th century. The show is part of Gotham Storytelling Festival, and plays November 11 & 14 at Under St. Marks.

Mrs. Mandelbaum, a Jewish immigrant from Germany, rose to become the queen of crime on the Lower East Side. Now, with law enforcement closing in, her criminal empire is in jeopardy. In a stroke of magical realism, storyteller Tracey Erin Smith finds herself face-to-face with Mandelbaum in 1884 New York. As these two dynamic women - separated by time but united by their complex connections to crime and family - swap stories, the line between history and personal narrative blurs. What unfolds is an intriguing blend of fact, fiction, and humor, offering life lessons from both past and present.

The play features stories of Mandelbaum's criminal genius juxtaposed with Smith's own experience of a father who also had brushes with the law. With wit and wisdom, Smith brings to life this extraordinary historical figure while exploring her own personal history, creating a captivating performance where truth and fiction intertwine.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: Mondays with Mandelbaum: Life Lessons from the First American Crime Boss

WHO: Written & Performed by Tracey Erin Smith Directed and Co-created by Christine Brubaker

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Monday, November 11 & 9:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14

WHERE: Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place, NY 10009

HOW MUCH: $20

RUN TIME: 65 mins

TICKETS: https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1042/

