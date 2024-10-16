Photos: Clay McLeod Chapman's FEEJEE MERMAID Premieres At The Flea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drops in the Vase is presenting the World Premiere of FEEJEE MERMAID by Clay McLeod Chapman. FEEJEE MERMAID is set on the eve of the 19th Annual International Taxidermy Championships. See photos from the production below.

Four experts of the trade gather in a hotel room. Fueled by competitive tension and a whole lot of alcohol, they spend the night vying for supremacy. Who can master the act of creation, and achieve perfection? By the end of the night, one of them proves they are willing to push the boundaries of their craft further than anyone ever thought possible.

Directed by Pete Boisvert, FEEJEE MERMAID features Niccolò Walsh, Adam Files, Morgan Zipf-Meister, Duane Ferguson, Connor McNelis, Lizzie Roberts, and Colin Godwin. The production team includes Sandy Yaklin (scenic design), Ben Philipp​ (costumes), Nina Agelvis​ (lighting), Artemis Zara Gültekin (sound design), Stephanie Cox-Connolly (props & effects), Ariel Pellman​ (props & effects assistant), Emily Edwards (intimacy & violence director), Sydney Prince (production manager), Sarah Lahue (stage manager) and Divya Anantharaman (taxidermy consultant).

FEEJEE MERMAID runs October 16 - November 2, Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm, in The Siggy at The Flea (20 Thomas St, New York, NY 10007). Tickets are $30 - $45, available at www.dropsinthevase.com.

