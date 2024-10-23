SOMETHING ROTTEN, Jr. Comes to AMT Youth Theater in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AMT Youth Theater will present Something Rotten! JR., the story of two brothers who set out to write the world's first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Something Rotten! JR. is directed and choreographed by Mary Lauren, head of AMT Youth Theater. The Musical Director is Michael Liepper and Set Design is by Steven Christopher Carey.

Performance dates are January 9th and 10th at 7pm, January 11th at 2pm and 6pm. January 15th, 16th and 17th at 7pm; January 18th at 2pm and 6pm.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

"Something Rotten, Jr." joins a long line of AMT Youth Theater hits, including the highly successful runs of "Shrek, Jr.", "Beauty and the Beast, Jr.", "The Addams Family, Jr." and "The Prom, Jr." All shows have been directed by AMT Youth Theater Director, Mary Lauren.

The cast for Something Rotten! JR. includes Lillie Bonnani, Marina Brooks, Milla Coss, Aliyah Daly-Reinisch, Petra Federman, Wally Federman, Shea Hinman, Bryce Horan, Phantom Jacobson, Ava Lee, Tula Powers, Damir Ramazanova, Eliza Richardson, Sadie Richardson, Naomi Robinson-Pasher, Katana Stoops and Harris Tai.

