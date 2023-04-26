Review: BREATHLESS at 59E59 Theaters Enthralls from Beginning to End

"It makes me feel safe but it also suffocates me." by Sophie in Breathless

Breathless, the one-woman show presented by Theatre Royal Plymouth at 59E59 Theaters, is the talk of the town. Written by Laura Horton, directed by Stephanie Kempson and starring Madeleine MacMahon, this engaging story is splendidly produced and performed. Seen at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last August, it is on the Upper East Side stage through May 7, 2023. Experience it while you can!

Breathless tells the story of Sophie who is an aspiring writer in her late thirties. Her long time fascination with an array of designer fashions has caused her to purchase an immense amount of clothing, often pieces she will never wear. Sophie's career, friendships, and the possibility of a successful romantic relationship with Jo, a woman she has recently met are threatened as she hides her hoarding behind closed doors. Will Sophie be able to face that fact that her obsession can impede the future that she hopes for?

Madeleine MacMahon is ideal in the challenging role. In addition to portraying the character of Sophie, MacMahon seamlessly brings to life past lovers, members of her family, her clothes shopping trips, relocations, and dates with Jo. The show is enthralling from beginning to end.

The creative team has done a great job of staging Breathless. The team includes Associate Lighting Designer, Natasha Whitley; Technical Stage Manager/Operator and Lighting Designer, Dan Heesemas; Sound Designer, Holly Harbottle; and the compositions are by Ellie Showering.

Breathless is an authentic story that is presented with humor and grace. It is relatable as it depicts a sense of personal safety along with the stress and isolation that people's habits can cause. This show is a real conversation starter!

Breathless runs for approximately 65 minutes with no intermission. It is being performed in Theater C at 59E59 Theaters located at 59 East 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues). For more information, ticketing, current and upcoming shows, please visit https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Theatre Royal Plymouth