BLUE MOUNTAIN RESORT Opens with Thrilling Adventures

Blue Mountain Resort, nestled in the picturesque Pocono Mountains just 76 miles from Philadelphia and 103 miles from New York City, is gearing up for an exhilarating green season. As the snow melts away, revealing lush landscapes and vibrant flora, the resort transforms from ski slopes to green peaks and valleys, offering a magical transition for outdoor enthusiasts.

Starting May 18th, guests can immerse themselves in an array of thrilling activities. The highlight? The region's largest bike park, opening to the public on May 19th, promises adrenaline-pumping trails and panoramic mountain vistas. From camping and glamping amidst scenic beauty to heart-pounding adventures at the renowned Adventure Park, including the daring Adventure Cube, there's something for everyone. Thrill-seekers can soar through the treetops on ziplines, test their skills at laser tag or navigate disc golf courses. For those seeking a more leisurely pace, special hiking trails offer awe-inspiring views at every turn. Slopeside Pub & Grill awaits with mouthwatering eats and nightly music, providing the perfect end to each day of exploration.

The camping and glamping opportunities ranging from traditional “somewhat roughing it” tent and RV camping, to glamping sites. There are even 10-person group camping tents, and cooking fireside is available, as well as a camp store selling basic items and souvenirs. Tent and RV campers bring their own gear, and sites are situated on mountain prairie fields with picnic tables, fire rings and access to bathrooms and showers. Group camping is ideal for reunions, youth groups, team building and friends outings. Glampers are invited to enjoy a selection of 15 scenic mountain sites with special amenities, including solar lighting, charging stations, bunk beds with air mattresses, Coleman coolers, solar showers, benches, Adirondack chairs and picnic tables. These sites are perfect for families and pets and start at $159 per night. Two ponds stocked with fish for fishing pleasures are available for campers.

Blue Mountain Bike Park opens on Saturday, May 18, for season pass holders and on Sunday, May 19, to the public. Known for the state’s highest vertical at 1,082 feet and the state’s only bike park, mountain bikers at all levels find thrills around every berm. Twenty-eight downhill bike trails include Ripple; The Swartz, a black diamond, rocky, loamy singletrack found off Boulevard; and Upper Empire rated the most difficult jump trail with its large tabletop jumps and large wooden drop. All are serviced by the high-speed Comet Quad Lift. The bike park offers bike and gear rentals, including shoes, bikes, helmets, protective gear, services, repairs and introductory lessons. Tickets are $53 for adults (16+) and $40 for youths (15 and under).

Other summer outdoor activities abound for all, including excellent hiking opportunities on the resort’s four-and-a-half-mile exciting Blue Burn Hiking Trail and on other scenically beautiful mountain hiking trails. Disc golf is where players throw a disc at targets among the mountains and is played on either an 18-hole or nine-hole course. Everyone loves the special scenic lift rides, a memorable way to fully experience the green season with the best views of the Poconos. Summit Adventure Park is also a favorite challenging attraction spot with rock climbing, ziplines, high ropes course, laser tag, nighttime zip and climbing, archery tag and the adventure cube, a four-sided, open “cage-like” experience complete with various climbing obstacles, accommodating 50 to 84 people per hour!

For more information on Blue Mountain Resort and all its amenities, visit www.skibluemt.com. Social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blue Mountain Resort

