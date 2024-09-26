Review: BLOOD OF THE LAMB at 59E59 Theaters-A Timely and Compelling Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What if one of your daughters was in my shoes? By Nessa in Blood of the Lamb

Blood of the Lamb is now being performed at 59E59 Theaters through October 20th. This excellent two-hander is presented by Occasional Drawl Productions in association with Harbor Stage Company. The play is superbly written by Arlene Hutton and expertly directed by Margot Bordelon. The time is now to see this show that shines a light on a hot-button political issue.

The story is set in a stark room at an airline terminal. Nessa is a distraught pregnant woman who is being detained in a Dallas airport after learning that her baby is no longer viable. The state’s law does not permit the surgery that would abort the fetus and guarantee her health. Val, a female attorney in charge of processing the case, is dogmatic about upholding Texas law and declares that the baby is her client. Val does not intend to allow Nessa to return to her home in New York City to seek much-needed medical care. As the play unfolds, we learn about the women's differing lifestyles and belief systems. Blood of the Lamb is a realistic portrayal of an urgent situation that can occur in post-Roe America because of our country’s current bureaucratic turmoil and polarizing political discourse.

The cast is ideal in their roles with Meredith Garretson as Nessa and Kelly McAndrew as Val. The Understudy is Dana Brooks. The actors' compelling performance makes you feel that as though the events in the play are unfolding in real time. While the subject matter serious, there are moments that lighten the mood such as Val’s call with her husband or the computer and phone charging problems.

The Creative Team has done a top job setting of the mood for Blood of the Lamb. The Team includes scenic design by Andrew Boyce; costume design by Sarita Fellows; lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker; and sound design by Uptownworks, Bailey Trierweiler/Daniella Hart/Noel Nichols. The Dramaturg is Christa Scott-Reed and casting is by Whitley Theatrical, Benton Whitley, C.S.A. and Micah Johnson-Levy, C.S.A.

Because we must consider the importance of women’s reproductive rights, Blood of the Lamb is an essential must-see show. Audience members should know in advance that the dialogue contains discussion of miscarriage and a description of an abortion procedure.

The run time of Blood of the Lamb is 1 Hour and 10 Minutes with no intermission. It is being performed in Theater A at 59E59 Theaters located at 59 East 59th Street (between Park and Madison Avenues) New York, NY 10022. For ticketing and more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

Comments