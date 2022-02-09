RUN THE COURSE & DADDY'S GIRLS to Open at the American Theatre of Actors

Norma Mortimer brings us family drama - more like the drama from family! RUN THE COURSE & DADDY'S GIRLS, will be opening at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W 54th St, NYC; March 2 - 13 (Wednesday thru Saturday @ 8pm; Sunday @ 3pm). Tickets on sale now at (212) 581-3044

One of the ATA's leading directors, Laurie Rae Waugh, returns to the New York scene with her speciality - family drama. These two intimate tales center on unique circumstances that bring individuals closer. Featured in the cast are Michael Bordwell, Amanda Cannon, Ken Coughlin, Amy Losi, Manny Rey, Tony Scheer, Sky Spallone, and Rooki Tiwari.

RUN THE COURSE: A suicide meant to tear a family apart only brings them closer only to discover it might not be a suicide at all; and DADDY'S GIRLS: A widowed father is at the center of a family controversy involving social status. Can love really conquer all?

Playwright Nora Mortimer earned two degrees; was named her sorority's AlphaGirl; served as officer of three honorary societies; and was editor-in-chief of her university's yearbook. Her professional career includes teaching, research, and professional speaking. As an author, her plays have had staged readings and have been professionally produced. They have also won awards and competitions. This is her second play at the ATA, the first was the premiere of Me Four.

Laurie Rae Waugh has been working as a theatre artist in New York since 1980 and as a Director since 2001. She is one of the most recognized and celebrated directors at the American Theatre of Actors. She received numerous Jean Dalrymple Awards for Directing. She was nominated for an MITF Outstanding Director Award for Ellen And Troy And Eloise from The Midtown International. She was part of the late Steve Silver's repertory of actors for his stage and film works and one of the leading interpreters of the works of the late James Crafford. Laurie has worked with Ripple Effect Artists, Legacy Stage Ensemble, EndTime Productions; TSI/Playtime Series; and VertaMirandance. This is her first New York production since Covid.