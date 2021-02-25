Queens Theatre Launches Season Of New American Voices

New American Voices (NAV), Queens Theatre's new play development program, will present its 2021 Spring Reading Series consisting of three new virtual productions showcasing writers who represent the rich cultural diversity of the evolving populations of Queens. The three productions are: Atacama, written by Augusto Amador and directed by Sara Guerrero, from March 10 - 13; The Prisoner, by Seamus Lucason and directed by Nicola Murphy, from April 14 - 17; and Ghost Story, by Lia Romeo and directed by Kimille Howard, from May 12 - 15. All performances are at 8:00 PM (EST).

Since Queens Theatre launched NAV in 2002, nearly 150 new works have received Play Readings, Showcases and Full Productions on Queens Theatre's three stages. Audiences have the opportunity to participate directly in the development process through post-show discussions with the playwrights, directors and actors.

Unlike many New York City play development programs, which present Play Readings to industry "insiders," New American Voices' audiences are a dedicated group of theatergoers who cross ethnic, economic and generational lines. Many writers whose early drafts or premiere productions of their work were presented through NAV have gone on to prominent careers in theater, including Kristoffer Diaz, Qui Nguyen, Heather Raffo, Rajiv Joseph, Saviana Stanescu, Caridad Svich, Cori Thomas, Thomas Bradshaw, Lloyd Suh, Yusef El Guindi, and Lauren Yee.

All readings are free of charge, but reservations are strongly encouraged at queenstheatre.org. Once you RSVP, you receive a Zoom link. After the premiere, the shows are available on QT's YouTube channel and Facebook for three days. This season's offerings are:

Atacama

March 10 at 8:00 PM (EST)

Available then for viewing until March 13

Written by Augusto Amador /Directed by Sara Guerrero

Thirty years after the dirty wars waged by the General Pinochet regime on the Chilean people, two strangers-a mother and father-search the Atacama Desert for their buried loved ones. They discover there are darker truths awaiting them underneath the hard sands. Featuring: Jose Febus and Santi Samano. RSVP at https://queenstheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F2E00000rtjPzUAI

The Prisoner

April 14 at 8:00 PM (EST)

Available then for viewing until April 17

Written by Seamus Lucason / Directed by Nicola Murphy

Against all odds, a prisoner has endured the worst of horrible conditions, and awaits a miracle as his execution draws near. Unbeknownst to him, while he has been within the walls of Tralee Prison, Ireland has begun a profound change, and help comes from an unexpected source. Cast to be announced. RSVP at https://queenstheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F2E00000rtjQ4UAI

Ghost Story

May 12 at 8:00 PM (EST)

Available then for viewing until May 15

Written by Lia Romeo / Directed by Kimille Howard

Lydia's looking for a one-night stand. She's met a cute guy and brought him back to her apartment, but things keep getting in the way- like the fact that her apartment might very well have an angry ghost. A sly romantic comedy about the things that haunt us and the ways we try to move forward. Cast to be announced. RSVP at https://queenstheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F2E00000rtjQ9UAI

New American Voices is led by Queens Theatre's creative team:

Director of New Play Development: Rob Urbinati is a freelance director and writer based in New York City. He has directed at The Public Theater, Culture Project, Abingdon Theatre, Classic Stage Company, Pearl Theatre, New York University, and theatres and universities across the country. He is Director of New Play Development at Queens Theatre, a position he has held since 1998. Rob's plays include Mama's Boy, Hazelwood Jr. High, Murder On West Moon Street and Death by Design, published by Samuel French. UMW: University of Mostly Whites, The Queen Bees and Cole Porter's Nymph Errant are published by Steel Springs Stage Rights. His book, Play Readings: A Complete Guide for Theatre Practitioners is published by Focal Press/Routledge. His plays have received over 200 productions worldwide. Rob is a member of the Dramatists Guild and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.

Associate Literary Manager: Lisa Garza has over 20 years of theater experience in Houston, Texas. Directing credits include Ten Little Indians, Mousetrap, A Company of Wayward Saints, Moon Over Buffalo, On Golden Pond, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Miracle Worker, Driving Miss Daisy, Come Blow Your Horn, Tally's Folly, Crowns, West Moon Street, The Quiltmaker's Gift, Death By Design (world premiere), A Lesson Before Dying, The 39 Steps, Our Town, The Beaux Stratagem, The Foreigner, Freud's Last Session, The Woman In Black, and Sylvia. She also has over 50 scenic design credits, including Peter Pan (winner of AACT 2015 National Competition), A Christmas Carol, and Bonnie and Clyde (both winners of Broadway World Houston Best Scenic Design in 2016 and 2019 respectively.) She also serves as a lead volunteer in the Technical Arts Resources Department at Salem Lutheran Church in Tomball, Texas.