QUALIA Reading Will Take Place at Open Jar Studios

Found Object Creative has announced an exclusive reading of Qualia: A Post Nuclear Play by Ashleigh A Gardner. This NYC debut will take place March 3rd 2025 at 2PM at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, NY, NY 10019.

Set against the backdrop of a nuclear meltdown-induced apocalypse, Qualia follows Alex, a nurse, who has survived five years in a bunker with only her sentient AI companion, Dominic, for company. As she works tirelessly to give Dominic a living body, and, in turn, a way for them to be together, their solitude is disrupted by the arrival of Seth, a figure from her past. The prospect of rejoining the remnants of society is both enticing and terrifying, and Alex is faced with the decision to fulfill a moral obligation on the outside, or follow her heart, stay with Dominic and push forward toward an uncertain future.

Qualia had its world premiere at the Renaissance Theatre in Orlando in January 2024, selling out for most of its run with raves from audiences and critics alike. It has won several accolades including Best Play in the Be Original Festival (2019). Subsequent productions followed at the Subtext Studio Theatre Company (Chicago), and will soon open at the Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol (The Villages 2025). The Renaissance Theatre production was also cited at year-end for Best Actor (Megan Borkes) Best Sound Design (Nicholas Erickson) and Best Director (J. Marie Bailey) by the Orlando Sentinel.

Megan Borkes (actor) is an Orlando native and has been working as a professional actor in the theatrical and film/tv markets for over 20 years. She is currently starring alongside John Cena and Rocky the Raccoon in a long-running Hefty ad. Graduate, Rollins College: Theater Performance. She has received several commendations including Orlando Sentinel Honor Roll Best Lead Actress, Drama 2024 and Best of Orlando 2024 Actor/Actress Nominee for Qualia. Winner Best Actress, Best Ensemble for Classless Reunion (48 Hour Film Festival); Winner Best Actress The Road to You (Orlando Independent Filmmakers) and Winner Best Actress Panic: Attack! (Orlando Independent Filmmakers). Other notable credits include originating the role of Alex in Qualia (Be Original Festival 2019), Jessica in The Facts Are As Follows (an official new play selection, Orlando Playfest), Annie in The Play That Goes Wrong (Central Florida Premiere), Catherine in Proof (Titusville Playhouse), and Anna in Closer. meganborkes.weebly.com

Jason Blackwater (actor and producer) Hailing from Brighton, England, and graduating from London's E15 Acting School, Jason originated the role of Dominic. Notable credits include: Chris in The Play That Goes Wrong, Mr Krabs in The Spongebob Musical, Mr Wormwood in Matilda, Derek in Ripcord and Dr Armstrong in And Then There Were None, Larry in Closer (Best Featured Actor nomination - The Orlando Sentinel), the Golden Globe winning and Academy Award nominated The Florida Project, Sammy in Blood Brothers, Sam Byck in Assassins, Pastor Greg in Hand To God, The Big Bopper in The Buddy Holly Story (25th anniversary UK tour), and Mr. Greenway in Elf. jasonblackwater.com

Jullien Aponte (actor) is a multidisciplinary artist born and raised in Orlando, FL. Jullien trained at the University of Central Florida and graduated with the BFA Acting class of '22. Some of Jullien's key stage credits include Diego in Milk by Gian Arellano, Pietro in The Cocaine Play by Adonis Perez Escobar, Richard III (Buckingham), and The Tempest (Ferdinand). JullienAponte.com

Ashleight A Gardner (writer) Originally from Columbia, Missouri, Ashleigh (she/fae) has called Orlando home since1994. She began her theatre education at Valencia College, transferring to the University of Central Florida thereafter. She then went on to earn her Master's Degree in Literary, Cultural, & Textual Studies with concentrations in Victorian and Gothic literature, psychoanalytic theory, and gender studies from UCF in 2015. A member of The Dramatists Guild of America, Ashleigh is also a professional entertainment photographer and scenic artist. Ashleigh is a member of the AuDHD community, and is an advocate for neurodivergent inclusion, accommodation, and celebration, with special focus on ADHD and the Autism spectrum.

Sara Oliva (director) has received critical acclaim for the short film "Lioness", which she wrote, produced and acted in. She was awarded Best Actress at the Georgia Shorts Film Festival, and nominated for Best Performance by the SOHO International Film Festival and First Glance Philadelphia Film Festival. Onstage, she has garnered critical acclaim for The People Downstairs, A View From The Bridge and Top Girls for which she was named "Best of the Year - Critics' Pick", Best Leading Actress (Drama) and Best Featured Actress (Comedy) by The Orlando Sentinel. Chicago credits include Northlight Theater, Mary-Arrchie Theater, Lifeline Theater, The Artistic Home, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and many others. In New York she performed the role of Sicinius in Shakespeare in the Parking Lot's Coriolanus.

