Prospect Announces The Full Cast For CAPTION THIS, 2022 Musical Theater Lab

Prospect Theater Company has announced the performers who will be appearing in its 2022 Musical Theater Lab Concert presentation: Caption This. Thirty actors from Broadway and beyond will bring their talents to the stage to celebrate the hot-off-the-presses new works generated in this year's lab process.

Each year, Prospect's Musical Theater Lab brings together emerging talents for an exciting experiment. Writing teams are selected through an open application process and create an original, short musical in response to a shared theme. The 6-week program culminates in a public concert presentation of these new works. This year, the shows are inspired by images chosen from a curated selection of photographs posted on social media platforms. Writers are challenged to "caption" the image by creating a musical story arising from the picture.

Performers appearing in this year's lab concert are: Dana Aber, Maria Bilbao, Jennifer Blood, Thani Brant, Elijah Caldwell, Aubrey Clyburn, Esha Datta, Michael Deleget, Alexandra de Suze, Morgan Siobhan Green, Samantha Hahn, Lyda Jade Harlan, Darius Anthony Harper, Elizabeth Ward Land, Jonthan Mousset, Ariel Neydavoud, Yassi Noubahar, Jay Paranada, Mukta Phatak, Andrew Prestinario, Stefanie Sambrano, Kevin Schuering, Cliff Sellers, DeMone Seraphin, Doug Shapiro, Gordon Stanley, Nyseli Vega, Viet Vo, Cortney Wolfson, and Ria Yamdagni.

The concert evening will be directed by Dev Bondarin, Prospect's Associate Artistic Director. The music directors are Keiji Ishiguri and Nissa Kahle. The stage managers are Emma Hughes and Herbert Welch. Michael Quadrino is the Covid Safety Manager. Kate Semmens is a Production Assistant and Marie Vienne is the Producing Artistic Intern.

The musical theater lab is curated by Dev Bondarin & Cara Reichel, the company's Producing Artistic Director: "Each year the Prospect Lab offers audiences an opportunity to experience exciting new material from an outstanding group of up-and-coming musical theater voices," Reichel said. "We are thrilled to be able to continue this important annual program in its 16th annual cycle."

The previously announced writers and writing teams for the 2022 Musical Theater Lab are: Rheanna Atendido, Skyler Chin & Sita Sunil, Amy Engelhardt, Jessie Field & James Martinez Salem, Sarah Hammond & Or Matias, Nay Harris & Raiah Rofsky, J. Quinton Johnson, Sarah Kaufman & Shane Dittmar, Sam Norman & Eliza Randall, and Jesse J. Sanchez. The 2022 line-up includes artists from a wide array of backgrounds who hail from around the country and are working across forms and styles: including actor-musicians, Tik Tok creators, and the worlds of both Broadway and popular music. Writer bios are below, and are available online at https://www.prospecttheater.org/caption-this-writer-bios.

The culminating one-night-only concert performance of new works generated in the 2022 lab will be presented at NYC's Symphony Space (2537 Broadway @ 95th Street) on Thursday, November 17th @ 7:30pm. The anticipated running time is 95-100 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.ProspectTheater.org or by calling Symphony Space's box office, 212-864-5400. To view Symphony Space's COVID Safety protocols, visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/your-visit/what-you-need-to-know.