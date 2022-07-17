Photos: First Look At DE-CRUIT Presenting THE HEAD OF RICHARD

DE-CRUIT has announced a three-show series at Theatre Row July 15 through August 20. Each production is a two-person adaptation of one of Shakespeare's classics, written and performed by DE-CRUIT founders Dawn Stern and Stephan Wolfert. As with all of DE-CRUIT's singular programming, these shows explore Shakespeare through the lens of both military and civilian trauma survivors. The first piece in the series, The Head of Richard, directed by Jason O'Connell and choreographed by Román Baca, is currently playing and runs through July 23. Veterans and their loved ones are warmly welcomed to attend, and all performances are free for veterans with code VETERAN. Regular tickets are $25 and are available on the Theatre Row website at bfany.org/theatre-row or by calling the box office at 212-714-2442.



Dawn Stern and Stephan Wolfert