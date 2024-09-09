Photos: Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC Begins Rehearsal

The Fall 2024 Spark Theatre Festival NYC runs September 9 – 29.
Award-winning Emerging Artists Theatre’s (EAT) bi-annual Spark Theatre Festival NYC starts today, September 9. Over 3 weeks over 60 new works (in various stages of development) will be presented including 7 new musicals, 37 dance pieces, solo shows, plays, cabaret, and sketch comedy. The Fall 2024 Spark Theatre Festival NYC runs September 9 – 29. Check out rehearsal photos below!
Observant written by Pamela Weiler Grayson headlines the festival and will receive 9 performances over the course of the festival.
Week one lineup: Irreplaceable: A New Musical, Mom, Lasagna, and Marge, cum rag, The Groomer, Observant, Gloria's Swansong Follies, IN JUSTICE, Birdseed, The Definition of Insanity, There is Sanity in Madness, Unconditioned, Vexation, Where my grandmothers live in my body, Peek a Boo, CON*CUSSED, Born to Be, I WILL STAY, Never Have I Ever, and Subway Windows.
During the festival, shows run nightly, with multiple shows on the weekend. All performances take place at The Chain Theatre, located at 312 W 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018. Most productions receive one performance, with shorter shows grouped together to form a full evening of entertainment. Short talkbacks with the artists will follow some of the performances.
Tickets prices range from $20 to $40, and the full line-up can be found here.
Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly called the New Work Series) has presented new work for the stage since 2006. In the Fall of 2023, EAT returned to Off-Broadway by producing three plays that ran in rep: Anne Being Frank by Ron Elisha, Doris Day: My Secret Love by Paul Adams, and Sex Work/Sex Play by Caytha Jentis. Each of these shows was previously presented at the festival. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance pieces workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org
Christopher Herrod, Scott Mikita
Shellen Lubin, Fady Demian, ?Melissa Wolff, Yair Ben-Dor, Pamela Weiler Grayson, Arielle Flax, Rebecca Hoodwin, Arielle Beth Klein
Arielle Flax, Fady Demian, Rebecca Hoodwin, Melissa Wolff
Arielle Beth Klein, Yair Ben-Dor, Rebecca Hoodwin, Melissa Wolff, Arielle Flax, Fady Demian
Karina Mehta and Sydney Hoahing
Karina Mehta and Sydney Hoahing
Irenie Melin-Gompper, Laura Izquierdo Jurado
Christina Swanson, Karina Camile Parker
E.B. Hinnant, Greg Carter, Angelika Christoforou, Charissa Bertels, Luke Di Liddo
Devan Hawkins, Leif Larson, Patrick McCann, Matthew Pezzulich, Xander Browne, Ema Zivkovic, Gil Torres, Joe Meyer
Mia Canzonieri
Irenie Melin-Gomper, Laura Izquierdo Jurado, Eric Vidana, Claudio Caverni
Abby Dias
Anne Parichon, Jared McAboy, Tyler Brunson, Abby Dias
Anne Parichon, Lexi Sim, Tyler Brunson
