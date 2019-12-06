Photo Flash: Check out Opening Night Photos from THE SANTA CLOSET

Houses on the Moon Theater Company's production of THE SANTA CLOSET, written and performed by Jeffrey Solomon and directed by Joe Brancato (Daniel's Husband) and Emily Joy Weiner (The Assignment) opened earlier this week at Teatro Círculo Theater (64 East 4th Street in the East Village, NYC). The limited engagement runs through Sunday, December 22, 2019.

In THE SANTA CLOSET, little Gary's gender atypical gift request, sent to the North Pole, is denied. A series of subsequent heart-felt letters from the child nudge Santa Claus out of the closet ... right into the center of a heated culture war. Jeffrey Solomon, a theatrical documentarian in the mold of Anna Deveare Smith, lovingly sends up the form, purporting to have interviewed - and portraying - all the key players in the scandal known as "Santa-Gate."

Inspired by the debate about discussing LGBTQ issues with children, THE SANTA CLOSET is an updated version of Mr. Solomon's acclaimed solo play Santa Claus is Coming Out, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2009. On the 10th anniversary of that production, this new version reflects the advances and nuances in our of understanding of LGBTQ lives and remains as timely 10 years later as when it first broke ground.

Tickets are priced at $35 with Special Reserved Seating available at $55. Tickets may be purchased online at www.housesonthemoon.org. Rush: $20 cash-only at the door prior to performance, subject to availability. For Groups of 10+, contact groups@housesonthemoon.org.





