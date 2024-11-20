Photo Exclusive: Inside Rehearsals For RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR With The Hearth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has received an exclusive first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming World Premiere of RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR with The Hearth! See the photos below.

The play, written by Kallan Dan (2023-2024 Clubbed Thumb Early Career Writers' Group) and directed by Sarah Blush (Coach Coach at Clubbed Thumb Summerworks 2024; Redemption Story with The Associates Theater Ensemble; EVENTS at The Brick) will run December 6-22 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019).

In RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR a daughter and father embark on a shapeshifting road trip across the country, into the past, through the gelatinous terrain of their shared nightmares. So exciting, it's not safe, such a fun trip!

The cast features Julia Greer (EVENTS at The Brick), Bruce McKenzie (Grief Hotel with Clubbed Thumb at The Public, Paris at The Atlantic), Camila Canó-Flaviá (Patriots on Broadway, Dance Nation at Playwrights Horizons), Jessica Frey (Clown Bar with Pipeline Theatre Company), and Ryan King (Open Throat at Little Island, Plano at Clubbed Thumb). The creative team includes Costume & Props Design by Normandy Sherwood (Psychic Self Defense at HERE), Set Design by Brittany Vasta (A Woman Among Women with New Georges/Bushwick Starr), Sound Design by John Gasper (Wet Brain with Playwrights Horizons), and Lighting Design by Cha See (OH MARY! at Lyceum Theatre/Lucille Lortel) with Lighting Associate & Master Electrician Miller Koppang, Technical Director Jack Woods, and Associate Producer McKenna Harrington (you don’t have to do anything at HERE).

Tickets ($29 General Admission; 10 $10 First Ten Tickets per performance; $45 Pay it Forward) are available for advance purchase at www.tickettailor.com/events/thehearththeater/1400987. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Julia Weinberg

Comments