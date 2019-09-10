Parity Productions To Honor And Announce Winners Of Parity Commission Oct. 16th

Theatre production company Parity Productions, a producer of new work that ensures they fill at least 50% of the creative positions (playwrights, directors, and designers) on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists, is hosting their third annual Awards Ceremony and Celebration on Wednesday, October 16 from 6pm-9pm at Theaterlab, honoring and announcing the winners of the third Annual Parity Commission. In addition to developing and producing new work, Parity works to usher in a new era of gender equity by providing fellow producers with the resources they need-The Women and TGNC Artists Database to find and hire artists, and promotion via The Qualifying Productions Program-to achieve their 50% hiring practice.

Parity Productions awards two commissions annually to one woman playwright and one TGNC playwright who have demonstrated a singular talent for storytelling. The selected playwrights receive $2,500 each and developmental support with an option for production. "We have selected two thrilling writers who have authored moving, relevant works. We couldn't be more excited to expand on the development process with them. There is no doubt that our two winners are going to go on to great things and we are delighted to be working with them," says Parity Productions Founder and Artistic Director Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

Past winners of The Annual Parity Commission include Mêlisa Annis for her play Charlie's Waiting (produced to critical acclaim at Theaterlab in April 2019), Liz Kerin for her play Stop-Motion, Azure D. Osborne-Lee for their play Mirrors, and Else C. Went for their play Boxcar.

In a new practice, Parity will recognize four honorable mentions: Liz Appel for her play Moonshine, Shanti Reinhardt for her play Otis, Amy Berryman for her play Walden, and Paige Zubel for her play Dead Meat.

This year's awards will be presented by playwright Crystal Skillman (multiple NY Times Critics' Picks playwright, 2019 Kilroy Honorable Mention) and 2018 Parity Commission winner Azure D. Osborne-Lee, whose commission winning play, Mirrors, will premiere at Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop February 29 - March 22, 2020.

Tickets to the Awards Ceremony and Celebration, Parity's major fundraiser of the year, are available online on The Parity Store. Single tickets are $75, Double Tickets are $135, and VIP Tickets are $250. Limited Availability for all ticket levels. All tickets are 75% tax deductible. Purchase by Wednesday, October 9 to be seated with your friends and colleagues. Every ticket purchase automatically enters guests in a raffle to win two "Guest of Maximillian" tickets to Sleep No More.

There are still opportunities to sponsor the event and feature your company or production in the journal.

Tickets to the 2019 Parity Awards Ceremony and Celebration include live music, a silent auction, libations, and the awards ceremony, including excerpts from the two Commission-winning plays, and more! Musical performances by Nandi Kayyy & Mike Bennett and Lydia Granered.

For those unable to attend and wanting to support Parity Productions and their mission, visit TheParityStore.org for more information and for the exclusive Silent Auction Buy Now prices - going live on October 2nd.

The event is hosted by Ashley Garrett and Alan Jones; The Georges; Howard Goldberg and Jo-Ann Sickinger; Mary Francina Golden and Kenneth Handal; Jann Leeming and Arthur Little; Helen Mills and Gary Tannenbaum; Gregory Murphy; Janice Orlandi; Judith Polzer; Lisa Schiller; Kathleen Treat; Mel Wymore; and Parity's Founder and Artistic Director, Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

Festivities generously catered by Seabird, with beverages provided by The Ear Inn.

Submission to the fourth Annual Parity Commission begins on October 17th, 2019. Click here to learn more about the submission process.





