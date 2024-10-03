Pan Asian Repertory Theatre Launches 48th Milestone Season With Fall 2024 Reading Series, MY MAN KONO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has announced the launch of its 48th Milestone Season with the Fall 2024 Reading Series titled MY MAN KONO. This reading will take place on Thursday, October 3rd at 5:00 PM in the ART-New York, Bruce Mitchell Room, located at 520 8th Avenue, 3rd Floor.

Cast

Carolina Đỗ | Isami Kono

Brian Lee Huynh | Toraichi Kono

Emma Kikue | Paulette Goddard

Conlan Ledwith | Charlie Chaplin

Robert Meskin | Wayne Collins

James Patrick Nelson | FBI Agent R. Horn

Cody LeRoy Wilson | Alva Blake

Jae Woo | Itaru Tachibana

Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Director says "Pan Asian is proud to honor Toraichi Kono and to find justice for him"

MY MAN KONO, written by Philip W. Chung and directed by Jeff Liu, centers around Toraichi Kono, a Japanese émigré who seeks the American Dream during the silent film era. The narrative takes a dramatic turn as Kono, once a loyal confidante of film legend Charlie Chaplin, becomes embroiled in anti-Japanese hysteria at the onset of World War II, facing accusations of espionage.

The reading will start at 5:00 PM. Notable actors participating in this reading include Emma Kikue as Paulette Goddard, James Patrick Nelson as FBI Agent R. Horn, and Brian Lee Huynh as Toraichi Kono, among others.

The significance of MY MAN KONO extends beyond its engaging storyline; it serves as a reflection of the historical challenges faced by Asian Americans. As the theatre embarks on this milestone season, the reading aims to foster dialogue about the ongoing issues of representation and cultural understanding in the arts. The production seeks to create an inclusive environment where audiences can engage with the narratives that shape their communities.

Now celebrating its 48th season, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre was founded in 1977 by Tisa Chang and core artists at La Mama, with the help of the late Ellen Stewart, as a platform to break stereotyped casting and to broaden the theatrical vocabulary of American theatre.

The company is a pioneer for artistic excellence and service – with annual Off-Broadway seasons, training, and play development – and praised by press, diverse communities, and the American theatre mainstream. Mel Gussow of the New York Times described it as, “A Stage For All the World of Asian-Americans,” and wrote that, “before Pan Asian Rep, Asian-Americans had severely limited opportunities in the theater.” The company has nurtured thousands of artists and is a veritable “who's who” of Asian American theatre history. Learn more at www.panasianrep.org.

