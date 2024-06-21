PILOBOLUS Returns to New York at the Joyce

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Joyce Theater Foundation will bring mind-bending feats of movement to its Chelsea home for a summer sit-down return engagement with Pilobolus. Featuring a pair of unique programs, each with its own New York premiere in the mix, the exploration of the company’s massive repertoire entitled re:CREATION will play The Joyce Theater from July 23-August 11.

Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$82 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The world-famous, ever-daring Pilobolus returns to New York City in the heart of the summer to transport audiences into surreal worlds inhabited by otherworldly characters. This odyssey of recreation, entitled re:CREATION, is a collection of timeless repertory works from across the company’s more than 50-year history accompanied by a pair of New York premieres made under the creative leadership of Executive / Co-Artistic Director Renée Jaworski.and Artistic Director Matt Kent. Dreams, the first of two distinct programs, features the intimate and inventive partnering of Symbiosis, previously recorded for high-profile engagements with TED Talk and TV’s “So You Think You Can Dance.” Also on the bill are Thresh|Hold, a quintet created in collaboration with acclaimed Latino director, choreographer, and designer Javier De Frutos; Gnomen, an exploration of the interconnectivity of the human spirit; and the surreal, dreamlike Rushes, a whimsical and poignant collaboration with choreographers Inbal Pinto and Avshalom Pollak. Anchoring Dreams is the New York City premiere of Bloodlines, a remarkable women's duet that encapsulates the athleticism and connectedness that define Pilobolus.

The company’s second program, Memory, opens with the playfulness and bawdy humor of Untitled, as two elegant young women transform into towering figures. Behind the Shadows, created in collaboration with “SpongeBob SquarePants” lead writer Steven Banks, uses Pilobolus’ now-famous shadow dance technique and gives audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how it all works. Six dancers also take on Noctuary, an exploration of the magical moments in sleep where ideas and emotions mix unexpectedly, followed by the Darwinian spectacle of flora and fauna on full display in the vibrant work Branches. Rounding out the program is the New York City premiere of Tales from the Underworld, which harnesses the creative energy and collaborative spirit that defines Pilobolus, with music composition by Stuart Bogie, weaving together stories that reveal profound connections through elements of horror, humor, and revelation for a summer season not to be missed.

