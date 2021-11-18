Off-Brand Opera to Launch Inaugural Season With INTO THE WOODS

Off-Brand Opera's inaugural season will kick off with three performances of Stephen Sondheim's Broadway fairytale classic, Into The Woods, on November 19-21 at Alchemical Studios (104 W 14th Street). In this production, Off-Brand Opera explores what happens when a diverse set of musicians bring their own performance styles and techniques to a classic show. The cast and pianists come from backgrounds in opera, musical theater, pop, folk, and cabaret. What will happen when they bring their varied vocal talents and stylings into the fairytale world?

Into The Woods is directed by Christine Duncan, with musical direction by Erin Kennedy. Jake Landau serves as our conductor, while playing piano alongside Tiehan Pan. Our production features Stacey Canterbury, Camber Carpenter, Christine Duncan, Roderick Ferguson, Brendan Hartnett, Keyana Hemphill, E.B. Hinnant, Devandas James, Erin Kennedy, Anna Larranaga, Gwen Miller, Kristina Shafranski, Veronica Shea, and Guanghao Yu.

Advance tickets are $20-$30 (until 2 hours prior to show), and tickets are $25-$35 at the door. VIP Premium tickets are $45, and only available in advance. For more information, please visit offbrandopera.org/projects. To purchase tickets, please visit eventbrite.com/e/into-the-woods-tickets-194840692757.