New York Theatre Barn Will Present Its New Works Series

New York Theatre Barn will host a live streaming of a New Works Series presentation on March 25, 2020 at 7PM. The show will go on with pre-premieres of the new musicals HoT and Dimes. This installment will be free of charge.

"New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. We will continue our mission of incubating new musicals in front of live audiences," said Artistic Director Joe Barros. "From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development." The company will also record the live stream and distribute it with supertitles for its deaf artists and patrons. The company also encourages anyone creating content to include supertitles using apps like Clipomatic, MixCaptions, CaptionThis and more.

With music by Lynne Shankel (Postcard American Town, Altar Boyz, Allegiance) and words by Sara Cooper (The Memory Show, Elevator Heart), HoT is an all-women+ darkly comic through-composed feminist adaptation of Helen of Troy. It examines the commodification of women throughout our lifetimes as Helen is first sexualized, then held to unrealistic beauty and gender-based standards, and finally vilified and discarded-until she decides to stand up and take her power back. HoT has been developed at Dixon Place and in the Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Colony residency at Goodspeed Musicals.

Dimes is a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars) and was developed with Theatre C and its director Carlos Armesto. Loosely inspired by, and a queer re-telling of the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr., Dimes is set in late 1963 and tells the story of America's favorite crooner arranging the kidnapping of his son at the precipice of the gay liberation movement. Part Cabaret, Part Scorsese, Dimes is a journey through Italian machismo, jazz music, and shifting ideas of identity in a newly blossoming New York.

The 30-minute live stream presentation will begin at 7PM via Zoom. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org, or email Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler: jen@nytheatrebarn.org. Jen Sandler and Joe Barros are executive producers, Sam Strum is the line producer, and casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg,CSA; Ally Beans, CSA). Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive pre-premieres of new musicals in the early stages of development.





